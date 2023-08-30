Free State farmer, 71, killed and wife critically injured in brutal attack

A 71-year-old man was killed and his wife seriously injured when they were brutally attacked on their farm outside Bloemfontein in the Free State.

Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said officers were alerted to the incident by a family friend who went to check up on the couple on Tuesday.

This was after the couple's son became worried after battling to get a hold of his parents since last Thursday.

"He tried to contact them over the weekend and on Monday, until he asked one of his friends to see what was happening.

"On arrival, the friend found everything still in order at the farmhouse. Upon entering the house, as the doors had been left open, he allegedly found the 71-year-old farmer with multiple lacerations on the head and body," said Kareli.

Paramedics declared the farmer dead on the scene. His 64-year-old wife was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Kareli said the suspicion was that the couple was attacked between Thursday and Friday.

No arrests have been made.



