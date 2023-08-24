1h ago

Friday's weather: Cloudy day for most of SA with gale force winds in parts of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape

Windy weather is expected in parts of the country on Friday.
Windy weather is expected in parts of the country on Friday.
John Seaton Callahan/ Getty Images

It will be a partly cloudy to cloudy Friday in most provinces, with several impact-based warnings for damaging waves and wind in parts of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings:

A. An orange level 5 warning for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation, damage to coastal infrastructure, beach erosion and possible rogue waves is expected between Plettenberg Bay and Cape St Francis on Friday evening, spreading to Port Edward on Saturday morning.

B. An orange level 5 warning for damaging winds resulting in damage to settlements, properties and temporary structures, disruption to roads is expected over the northern parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday into Saturday.

C. A yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to localised damage to settlements, properties and temporary structures are expected over the central and southern interior of the Eastern Cape as well as the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, Overberg, Central Karoo and Kannaland of the Western Cape, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, North West and Free State on Friday into Saturday.

D. A yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds resulting in some disruption to road, rail and air transport and difficulty in navigation at sea is expected along the coast between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Friday into Saturday.

E. A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and ports for a short period is expected between Hondeklip Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Friday evening into Saturday.

Fire danger warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern and central parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, Eastern Cape, western half of KwaZulu-Natal, south-western parts of Gauteng as well as in places over the western and north-western parts of the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Advisory:

The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over most parts of the country, southern interior of Namakwa of the Northern Cape, interior of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and central interior on Friday and Saturday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the morning with fog along the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy in the western Highveld in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers where it will be windy at times.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches in places in the south and central, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy in the Western Bushveld with isolated showers and thundershowers by the afternoon, where it will be windy.

The North West is expected to be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine, windy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, where it will be partly cloudy.

The Northern Cape is expected to be cloudy in the west and south-west with isolated showers and rain. Otherwise, fine, windy, and cool to warm.

Light snowfall is expected over the southern high-ground where it will be cold to very cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

The Western Cape is expected to be fine to be partly cloudy and cool over the eastern parts in the morning.

Otherwise, cloudy and cold with light rain and isolated to scattered showers but widespread over the extreme south-west.

It will be windy in most areas with possible snow in the Central Karoo mountain peaks overnight.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly east of Still Bay at first, otherwise fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly reaching gale force at times between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas.

Winds will become southerly to south-westerly from the late afternoon reaching gale force east of Still Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be windy in most places, otherwise fine and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the south in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly, becoming strong to gale force from late afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be windy in most places, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the west by evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the extreme south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Temperatures in your city.
Temperatures in your city.


