Friday's weather: Fine, warm conditions for most, but expect fog, showers in coastal regions

Fine and warm conditions are expected for Friday, but according to the South African Weather Service morning fog and isolated showers are forecast in coastal regions.

The weather in your region

Gauteng: Fine and warm. Pretoria 9°C/28°C.

Johannesburg 6°C/26°C.

Vereeniging 10°C/27°C. Mpumalanga: Fine and warm, becoming cloudy in the Lowveld and escarpment in the evening. Mbombela 15°C/27°C.

Ermelo 7°C/28°C.

Emalahleni 10°C/27°C.

Standerton 9°C/28°C.

Skukuza 13°C/31°C. Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot. Polokwane 11°C/28°C.

Phalaborwa 18°C/32°C.

Tzaneen 13°C/30°C.

Musina 14°C/33°C.

Lephalale 12°C/32°C.

Mokopane 12°C/31°C. North West: Fine, windy and warm. Klerksdorp 9°C/31°C.

Potchefstroom 8°C/31°C.

Mahikeng 12°C/31°C.

Rustenburg 10°C/30°C.

Vryburg 6°C/32°C. Free State: Fine, windy and warm. Bloemfontein 4°C/30°C.

Welkom 8°C/31°C.

Bethlehem 5°C/27°C. Northern Cape: Morning fog patches in the south-west, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but cold in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly. Upington 6°C/28°C.

Kimberley 6°C/30°C.

De Aar 6°C/23°C.

Alexander Bay 8°C/18°C.

Springbok 5°C/18°C.

Calvinia 1°C/17°C.

Sutherland -5°C/12°C. Western Cape: Morning fog patches in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, becoming fine in the west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly in the west and south-west, moderate west to south-westerly along the south coast, becoming southerly in the evening.

Cape Town 10°C/17°C.

Vredendal 5°C/20°C.

Riversdale 3°C/16°C.

George 6°C/15°C.

Worcester 4°C/18°C.

Beaufort West 4°C/16°C.

Oudtshoorn 3°C/19°C.

Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places in the western half of the province, otherwise cloudy and cool, but cold in places over the interior, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The western half of the province can expect morning fog in places, otherwise it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment, but partly cloudy and cool in places in the north.

The wind along the coastal will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Gqeberha 10°C/18°C.

Makhanda 6°C/16°C.

Cradock 6°C/19°C.

Graaff-Reinet 7°C/19°C.

East London 13°C/19°C.

Port St Johns 14°C/18°C.

Umtata 8°C/15°C.

Komani 7°C/15°C.

Qonce 10°C/17°C.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy in the north where it will be warm, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain except in the extreme west, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coastal will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to southerly, becoming moderate south-easterly by evening.

Durban 16°C/20°C.

Richard's Bay 18°C/22°C.

Pietermaritzburg 11°C/17°C.

Ladysmith 10°C/26°C.

*This weather report was writtenwith the support of Toqan AI.