23 Nov 2023

Share

Friday's weather: Persistently high temperatures to linger, thundershowers expected in parts of SA

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hot conditions expected across large parts of SA.
Hot conditions expected across large parts of SA.
Getty Images

While heatwave conditions are expected to taper off on Friday in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, persistently high temperatures will linger until Tuesday across six provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms remains in place over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. 

The storm is expected to bring possible strong damaging winds, heavy downpours and large amount of small hail and/or large hail (with large hail possible in places) that may result in damage to vehicles and structures. 

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the Free State, eastern parts of the North West, north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and north-eastern parts of Mpumalanga as well as in places over Limpopo.

Advisory    

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal until Friday and in places over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Free State, North West and north-eastern parts of Northern Cape until Tuesday.

The weather in your province 

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and hot, but extremely hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme. 

It will be fine and hot to extremely hot but warm along the escarpment of Mpumalanga, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated evening showers and thundershowers in the extreme southern parts of the province.

Limpopo can expect fine and hot to extremely hot conditions. It will be extremely hot in places on the Lowveld.

Partly cloudy and hot to extremely hot conditions are expected in the North West with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and hot to extremely hot in the north, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north but scattered over the southern and central parts.

It will be cool along the coast in the Northern Cape where it will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions can be expected, along with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east where it will be extremely hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy and cool along the south coast in the Western Cape with a chance of light rain in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh in the south-west in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Cloudy and warm to hot conditions are expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

It will be warm along the coast in the eastern half of the province, otherwise it will be cloudy and hot to extremely hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places in the north, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southern parts of the province. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south in the afternoon spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
weather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
41% - 1471 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
51% - 1813 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
7% - 264 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.81
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.37
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.69
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.04
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Platinum
928.25
-1.1%
Palladium
966.80
-1.4%
Gold
2,498.21
-0.9%
Silver
28.75
-2.3%
Brent-ruolie
79.94
+1.6%
Top 40
76,290
-0.6%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo