22 Feb

Friday's weather: Temperatures expected to soar in several regions across the country

Extremely hot conditions that may cause fires are expected in multiple provinces.
The South African Weather Service warns of extremely high fire danger conditions expected in several regions across the country.

It comes at the same time that a heatwave, with sweltering temperatures, is expected to hit four provinces.

Impact-based warning

There is a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with a possibility of strong damaging winds and large amounts of small hail, over the south-western Free State and the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of the Northern Cape, the north-eastern interior of the Western Cape, the northern interior of the Eastern Cape, the central and western parts of the Free State, the south-western parts of the North West and the extreme northern parts of Limpopo.

Advisories

A heatwave, with persistently high temperatures, is expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the Free State and North West until Saturday, but over the extreme northern parts of the Eastern Cape until Friday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm temperatures are expected, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, are forecast for Mpumalanga, excluding the Lowveld, but scattered over the Highveld.

Limpopo can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot temperatures, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, are forecast for the North West.

The Free State will be fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southern parts.

It will be fine in the southern parts of the Northern Cape until late morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy, windy and very hot.

There will be isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh south to south-easterly, becoming light towards the evening.

The Western Cape can expect cloudy conditions over the eastern parts, clearing from the north by midday, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate to fresh easterly along the south coast, becoming a light to moderate south-westerly in the late evening. It will be a fresh to strong south to south-easterly, becoming a light to moderate south-westerly in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in the south at first, with drizzle and fog patches to the east of Cape St Francis.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot temperatures are forecast in places over the interior.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible in the north from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, becoming fresh to strong easterly by late morning.

It will be cloudy, with light rain, along the coast and adjacent interior over the eastern half of the province.

It will be partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be a fresh to strong easterly, becoming north-easterly by the evening.

It will be cloudy, with isolated morning showers and rain, in the south-east of KwaZulu-Natal.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, in the west.

The wind along the coast will be a moderate south-westerly in the south, otherwise a moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly is expected, spreading to Port Edward by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

