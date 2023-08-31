Friday's weather: Warm day for inland provinces, cool to cold at the coast

It will be a mixed Friday for South Africa, with warmer temperatures inland and showers in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, the South African Weather Service says.

Fire danger warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the North West and southern part of the Free State.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot.

The North West is expected to be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool to warm.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the west at first, otherwise fine and cold to cool but warm in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly but strong in the north by the afternoon.

The Western Cape is expected to be partly cloudy and cold, becoming fine over the eastern parts from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to strong westerly to south-westerly but light to moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Langebaan.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold, with rain and showers in the morning in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cold, with rain and showers in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north. It will become cloudy along the south coast with isolated showers from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly north of Durban at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.