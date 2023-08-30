1h ago

Share

Gauteng Clean Audit Awards: No time for champagne, no place for lazy officials - Panyaza Lesufi

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Premier Panyaza Lesufi at the Gauteng Clean Audit Awards on Wednesday.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi at the Gauteng Clean Audit Awards on Wednesday.
Gauteng Provincial Government/X
  • Gauteng celebrated as its government departments received unqualified audits.
  • Premier Panyaza Lesufi said there was no place in the province for lazy officials.
  • Lesufi said he took service delivery seriously. 

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said there was no place for lazy officials, adding that people in power should be held accountable. 

On Wednesday, Lesufi spoke at the Gauteng Clean Audit Awards, which was held at The Venue, Houghton Hotel, in the north-east of Johannesburg. 

It cost the provincial government just about R100 000 to hire the place.

There was much celebration as MECs and officials accepted awards for clean audits. 

Lesufi said he knew that some MECs would want to celebrate with a glass of champagne, but there was no time for that because they had to account for what they had done.

READ | Corruption Watch calls for harsher sentences in cases involving harm to whistleblowers

Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko entertained government officials, showing her dance moves when she collected her award.

Not even load shedding could dampen the celebratory mood.

The power went off at 10:00, just as Lesufi started his speech, but it came back a couple of seconds later.

The ceremony was to recognise the improved audit performances of government departments.

"When I took over the responsibility to be premier, I told the MECs there was no need for not getting a clean audit. However, the departments that did not receive a clean audit must account to society," Lesufi said. 

He said he took service delivery seriously because he did not enjoy occupying offices and doing nothing. 

He said: 

I wish you could see how many heads of departments have left since I started my job as a premier. In the next six months, I want to work hard to end load shedding. It's a huge task, but I think I am equal to the task. We want to ensure that everyone has electricity in the province.

He said the Gauteng government was committed to maintaining clean audits and improving future audit outcomes of other departments and entities.

The Auditor-General responsible for Gauteng, Dumisani Cebekhulu, said: "This occasion calls for a celebration as the province has promoted transparency and excellence, and achieved 18 clean audits. Today is about applauding success and fostering a spirit of continuous success."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza lesufigautenggovernance
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3969 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3787 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event

29 Aug

LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.69
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.75
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
20.41
-1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.11
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Platinum
976.00
-0.3%
Palladium
1,223.16
-1.3%
Gold
1,944.17
+0.4%
Silver
24.63
-0.4%
Brent Crude
85.49
+1.3%
Top 40
69,516
+0.6%
All Share
75,256
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,537
+1.3%
Industrial 25
103,518
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,207
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo