Gauteng Clean Audit Awards: No time for champagne, no place for lazy officials - Panyaza Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said there was no place for lazy officials, adding that people in power should be held accountable.

On Wednesday, Lesufi spoke at the Gauteng Clean Audit Awards, which was held at The Venue, Houghton Hotel, in the north-east of Johannesburg.

It cost the provincial government just about R100 000 to hire the place.

There was much celebration as MECs and officials accepted awards for clean audits.

Lesufi said he knew that some MECs would want to celebrate with a glass of champagne, but there was no time for that because they had to account for what they had done.

READ | Corruption Watch calls for harsher sentences in cases involving harm to whistleblowers

Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko entertained government officials, showing her dance moves when she collected her award.

Not even load shedding could dampen the celebratory mood.

The power went off at 10:00, just as Lesufi started his speech, but it came back a couple of seconds later.

The ceremony was to recognise the improved audit performances of government departments.

In the 2022/2023 financial year, six departments achieved clean audit opinions with @EducationGP1 and @GautengDED improving to a clean audit. The @GPDRT_ and @GP_DHS have also improved from a qualified to an unqualified audit opinion.#GPCleanAudit pic.twitter.com/NvLFgBV66c — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) August 30, 2023

"When I took over the responsibility to be premier, I told the MECs there was no need for not getting a clean audit. However, the departments that did not receive a clean audit must account to society," Lesufi said.

He said he took service delivery seriously because he did not enjoy occupying offices and doing nothing.

He said:

I wish you could see how many heads of departments have left since I started my job as a premier. In the next six months, I want to work hard to end load shedding. It's a huge task, but I think I am equal to the task. We want to ensure that everyone has electricity in the province.

He said the Gauteng government was committed to maintaining clean audits and improving future audit outcomes of other departments and entities.

The Auditor-General responsible for Gauteng, Dumisani Cebekhulu, said: "This occasion calls for a celebration as the province has promoted transparency and excellence, and achieved 18 clean audits. Today is about applauding success and fostering a spirit of continuous success."