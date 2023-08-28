31m ago

Gauteng health department owes R421 million for unpaid electricity bill

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed that her department owed R421 million to local councils for electricity.
Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
  • The Gauteng Department of Health owes R421 million to local councils for electricity. 
  • Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said this was because of late payments and disputes over incorrect billing. 
  • The department said there has been discussions with municipalities and Eskom to submit their correct bills on time.

Late submissions of invoices and disputes over incorrect billing have resulted in the Gauteng Health Department owing R421 million to local municipalities for electricity.

This was revealed in a written response to the legislature by Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Monday.

She was responding to the DA's questions about how much the department currently owed to electricity utilities in each municipality in Gauteng. 

Nkomo-Ralehoko said Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital owed R329.6 million, followed by Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, which owed R19.3 million, while Rahima Moosa Hospital owed R15.4 million, and Helen Joseph Hospital owed R10.6 million.

In Tshwane, the Steve Biko Hospital owed R4 million, Jubilee Hospital owed R2.6 million, and Tshwane District Health owed R2.5 million. 

Meanwhile, Eskom was owed R4.8 million by Thelle Mogoerane Hospital, R1.2 million by Jubilee Hospital and R512 000 by Tshwane District Health. In Mogale City, Leratong Hospital owed R2.6 million, and Sterkfontein Hospital owed R1.7 million.

Broken up by municipalities, she said the City of Johannesburg owed R387.5 million, the City of Tshwane - R14.5 million, Mogale City R5.4 million, Ekurhuleni R2.4 million, Lesedi R744 000, Merafong City R355 000 and Rand West City R326 000.

Two weeks ago, City Power embarked on a drive to collect an outstanding R5 billion owed by residents, businesses and government departments.

When asked what accounted for late payment, Nkomo-Ralehoko said it was late submissions of invoices and disputes due to incorrect billing.

As an example, she said electricity was cut off in Tshwane because of non-payment. However, it was switched on again after the department produced proof of payment.

She said there had been discussions with municipalities and Eskom to submit their correct bills on time.

"The department has weekly meetings with Eskom and follow-ups with some municipalities as a collective, Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs and Provincial Treasury to resolve any long outstanding issues with valid reasons of disputed bills," she said. 

The DA's health spokesperson in Gauteng, Jack Bloom, said it was unacceptable that the department owed so much to Eskom and municipalities and had not sorted out its electricity bills.

"This hurts residents as local governments run out of budget for services. This department is notorious for not paying bills within 30 days. Premier Panyaza Lesufi should ensure his provincial government pays all municipal accounts promptly and settles payment disputes without delay," Bloom said. 

