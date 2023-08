For nine years, a Krugersdorp resident allegedly targeted young boys from impoverished backgrounds in Munsieville and he would traffic, molest and rape them while pretending to be a police officer.

Micheal Ncube is on trial at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, facing 27 counts of human trafficking, rape, sexual assault, assault, kidnapping and impersonating a police officer.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.