Gauteng NPO distances itself from violent protests at social development offices over funding

The Gauteng Welfare Social Services Development Forum has distanced itself from destructive protests that erupted at the Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD) offices.

Disgruntled NPOs demonstrated outside the department's building in the Johannesburg city centre. The organisations, which the department said were non-compliant and did not meet the requirements for service-level agreements, were protesting over funding grievances.

Department spokesperson Nkosana Mtolo said the protest disrupted service delivery.

Gauteng Welfare Social Services Development Forum chairperson Les Sanabria condemned the violence, saying they were committed to respecting the rule of law and that protesting NPOs were not affiliated with them.

Sanabria, however, said the protests were due to the department's failures.

He said:

This unacceptable action can be ascribed to the premier and MEC, who have not kept their word regarding the funding of NPOs. Beneficiaries from many NPOs regarded as non-compliant have been directly affected by departmental decisions that have not been considered. The GDSD has repeatedly made decisions to the detriment of marginalised members of society without thinking about the consequences of its decisions.

Mtolo said among the services provided by the protesting organisations were meals to vulnerable groups, including children living with HIV.

He, however, warned the department against a repeat of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

"It would be irresponsible for this pro-poor government to allow the vulnerable to be serviced by non-compliant NPOs. Additionally, it goes against our good governance prescripts," he said.

News24 previously reported that the tensions between the GDSD and the sector emanated from the department's reconfigured budget, which saw it pull funding from organisations it deemed as non-compliant.

The sector accused the department of reducing its budget to fund Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's priorities, including alleviating homelessness and unemployment.

The department has denied this on several occasions, with Mtolo saying the NPOs provide the services identified as elevated priorities and should not be seen as separate from priority programmes or as a threat to its budget.

The provincial government later announced that it resolved not to implement the budget reprioritisation.



