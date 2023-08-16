3h ago

Gauteng school where pupil was allegedly kicked out for dreadlocks is operating 'illegally' - department

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Crowthorne Christian Academy.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • The school where a pupil was kicked out allegedly because of her dreadlocks is not properly registered with the government.
  • The Education Department in Gauteng revealed that it was assisting the school to comply with its registration policies.
  • EFF members demonstrated outside the school following the altercation that went viral on social media.

A Gauteng school which apparently kicked a pupil out because of her hair, is not fully registered with the education department.

It is alleged that a mother and her 13-year-old daughter were assaulted by the man they claimed was the husband of the principal of Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand.

The daughter, who cannot be named, was expelled from the school by the principal because she allegedly refused to remove her dreadlocks.

An altercation ensued on Monday between the mother, her daughter and the principal's husband.

The mother claimed the husband assaulted her and her daughter.

The family opened a case of assault at the Midrand police station.

A video of the confrontation has since gone viral on social media.

Provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department condemned the incident.

Mabona said they were assisting the pupil in finding a new school.

READ | We feel targeted and abused': Hair policy row, racism claims rock Durban girls' school

“The department is aware of the incident. We condemn any form of ill-treatment of the affected pupil. It must be noted that the said school is illegally operating. The department offered the pupil alternative schooling and counselling.

“We are assisting the school to comply. Accordingly, they relocated pupils and changed their name without following the necessary procedure,” said Mabona.

The school has been approached for comment, which will be added if received.

Members of the EFF demonstrated outside the school on Wednesday.

They tore down banners with the school's name and burnt them on the road.

Crowthorne Christian Academy
EFF members demonstrated outside the Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand after a pupil was dismissed because she allegedly refused to cut her dreadlocks. They burnt banner bearing the school name.

Police and private security guards were deployed to the school.

News24 understands that parents were told earlier in the morning not to bring their children to school in anticipation of the EFF's protest.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed they were investigating a case of common assault.

“A common assault case was opened at the Midrand police station for further investigations. No one has been arrested," said Nevhuhulwi.


