Gauteng teenager wounded in shootout between police and zama zamas

A teenager and one alleged illegal miner were wounded when zama zamas shot at the police in Florida, west of Johannesburg, on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police were investigating two counts of attempted murder.

A video of the incident shows two groups exchanging fire across an open field.

Nevhuhulwi said: "It is reported that members of crime prevention responded to a complaint of shooting and, as they approached, were confronted by a shootout between two groups of alleged zama zamas.

"Upon noticing the police, the groups started shooting at the police, who returned fire at the alleged zama zamas."

"One zama zama was shot and wounded and a 17-year-old was also wounded during the crossfire. Both were taken to hospital for medical attention."

The gunmen fled into the bushes, Nevhuhulwi said.

No arrests have been made yet.



