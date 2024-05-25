George building collapse: Forensic probe launched after hand found in rubble

A hand was discovered among the ruins of the collapsed Victoria Street building in George.

The discovery follows a two-week search and rescue operation at the construction site, where 62 people were rescued, with 33 confirmed dead.

The Western Cape government is conducting an investigation into the collapse led by V3 Consulting Engineers.

A hand has been found in the rubble of the collapsed Victoria Street building in George, police said on Saturday.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said officers had been sent to the site on Friday, to inspect debris from the building that collapsed on 6 May.

There, they were shown a hand that security personnel had discovered earlier.

"The human remains were recovered and sent to the SAPS laboratory for forensic analysis to determine the origin and whether it could be linked to a victim who was rescued during the search and rescue operation," Spies said.

He confirmed that no further bodies had been found.

The discovery comes just days after rescue workers cleared the construction site, after two weeks of sifting through the rubble to find survivors.

Sixty-two people were pulled from the collapsed building - 33 are dead.

It was previously believed that 81 people were on the site. However, the number has since been revised to 62.

Western Cape Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell previously told News24 that the earlier estimate was based on lists supplied by contractors working on the site.