Alcohol sale, admissions, language policy - all you need to know about the BELA Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education embarked on the legislative process to consider amendments to the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill.



This legislative mandate is a process that seeks to amend the South African Schools Act (SASA), 84 of 1996 and the Educators Employment Act, 76 of 1998.

On Tuesday, the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education began deliberations on the BELA Bill.

It did not go as planned as three committee members, DA's Baxolile Nodada, his colleague Marina van Zyl and ACDP MP Marie Sukers, staged a walkout after committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba adopted the national hearings report, which was presented to the committee last week.

The three complained about discrepancies in the report.

The report, which could not be adopted last week as committee members said they had received it late, provides a consolidation of progress undertaken in processing the BELA Bill.

The report provided a summary of key issues raised, clause by clause of the bill, recommendations made in the written submission and comments on the bill made by the public.

The amendments are intended to change the law's wording, change the law's scope, repeal provisions and add new provisions.

Some of the amendments include: