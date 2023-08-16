18m ago

Alcohol sale, admissions, language policy - all you need to know about the BELA Bill

Yoliswa Sobuwa
Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga.
  • The Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill is again in the spotlight. 
  • The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education embarked on the legislative process to consider amendments to the bill. 
  • The committee began deliberations on the BELA Bill on Tuesday.

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education embarked on the legislative process to consider amendments to the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill. 

This legislative mandate is a process that seeks to amend the South African Schools Act (SASA), 84 of 1996 and the Educators Employment Act, 76 of 1998.

On Tuesday, the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education began deliberations on the BELA Bill.

It did not go as planned as three committee members, DA's Baxolile Nodada, his colleague Marina van Zyl and ACDP MP Marie Sukers, staged a walkout after committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba adopted the national hearings report, which was presented to the committee last week.

The three complained about discrepancies in the report.

The report, which could not be adopted last week as committee members said they had received it late, provides a consolidation of progress undertaken in processing the BELA Bill.

The report provided a summary of key issues raised, clause by clause of the bill, recommendations made in the written submission and comments on the bill made by the public.

The amendments are intended to change the law's wording, change the law's scope, repeal provisions and add new provisions.

Some of the amendments include:

  • Making Grade R the new compulsory school-starting age: On Tuesday, the department said it needed R16 billion to implement the BELA Bill. According to the department, R12 billion would go to infrastructure development and an estimated R4 billion to fund staffing requirements. The provision of Grade R is currently not part of the compulsory basic education mandate, and it is managed within the broader context of early childhood development (ECD) as regulated by the Education White Paper 5 of 2021. Grade R would be expanded to 7 888 schools.
  • Criminalising parents who don't ensure their children are in school: The bill addresses this by threatening parents with jail time. It says parents should take responsibility for the whereabouts of their children. The bill also adds that anyone who prevents or intentionally disturbs school activities is guilty of breaking the law and may be sent to prison for a maximum of 12 months.
  • Home education: The amendment provides that the head of the department may, when considering an application, require a delegated official to conduct a pre-registration site visit. It also provides that the minister of basic education may institute regulations relating to the registration and administration of home education. The department said an amendment on homeschooling recognised that some parents did not feel comfortable sending their children to public schools.
  • Language policy: This clause seeks to amend Section 6 of the SASA Act to provide for the governing body to submit the language policy of a public school and any amendment thereof to the head of department for approval. The language policy must also take into consideration the language needs of the broader community.
  • Sale of alcohol on school premises: This clause provides for the possession, consumption, or sale of liquor during any private or religious function held on school premises.
  • Religion: The bill proposes that a code of conduct developed by a school must be sensitive to cultural beliefs and religious observances. The code of conduct must also contain a section which allows pupils to request an exemption from complying with certain parts of the code of conduct.
  • Corporal punishment: The bill confirms that corporal punishment is no longer allowed at schools. It proposes that a person who carries out corporal punishment pay a fine or be sent to prison.


