'Glimmer of hope': Babita Deokaran remembered two years after assassination

The attendees of the memorial service of Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran sang songs of hope after six men pleaded guilty for her murder.

Her family also welcomed the plea and sentencing and reiterated calls for the arrests of the masterminds who ordered the hit.

Family spokesperson Tony Haripersad hailed Deokaran as a woman of strength who resisted bribes amid flagging fraudulent payments at Tembisa Hospital.

Ululation, songs about justice, and the blowing of whistles filled the high-spirited procession by members of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) for the memorial service of Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran.



OUTA was among the attendees of the memorial service held by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation at Christ The King Anglican Church in Mondeor on Wednesday evening.



The memorial service commemorated two years since Deokaran's cold-blooded assassination outside her home in Mondeor in August 2021. She had exposed suspicious payments at Tembisa Hospital.

The whistleblowing by OUTA members was symbolic of Deokaran's blowing the whistle on more than R1 billion in payments which flowed from the hospital's coffers.

Carrying placards bearing messages, "We will not be silenced", "Why so long, NPA?" and "Protect whistleblowers", OUTA members expressed optimism that the painful chapter of calls for justice for Deokaran would soon come to an end after six men pleaded guilty to her murder at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.



Deokaran's brother-in-law, Tony Haripersad, said the family welcomed the guilty plea and sentencing of the six men.



"There is a glimmer of light, hope for the heroine who fought and defended democracy," he said.

However, he said the sentencing of the six was only partial justice and the family would not have closure until the masterminds who ordered the hit on Deokaran were exposed and apprehended.

He said the family was still standing despite difficulties and remained proud of Deokaran's sacrifice for the country and her exemplary leadership.

Haripersad said Deokaran resisted brown envelopes that landed on her desk meant to deter her from continuing with flagging the payments.

This money could have helped her because she was a single mother. She resisted the bribes. She showed them the way out. She knew it was not the right thing to do. She was a remarkable woman of strength.

Haripersad said that Deokaran's only child had suffered after her mother was gunned down.

He said the child did not receive any form of compensation, and attempts to claim Deokaran's pension fund were a struggle.

"Her child's medical aid fell off. Her world fell apart," he said.



Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who attended the memorial service on behalf of Premier Panyaza Lesufi, apologised and committed to liaising with the family to ensure the matter was resolved.



