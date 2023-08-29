35m ago

Gqeberha man accused of 'Pink Physio's' murder back in the dock

Candice Bezuidenhout
Simxolele Zitshu is accused of murdering Gqeberha physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt.
Photo: Nkosazana Ngwadla/PE Express
  • Simxolele Zitshu, who allegedly murdered Gqeberha physiotherapist, Marolien Schmidt, is expected to appear in the High Court next week.
  • Speculation is rife that a plea deal is on the cards.
  • The indictment still needs to be compiled but should be ready by next Wednesday.

The man accused of murdering a Gqeberha physiotherapist on Women's Day, briefly appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Local physiotherapist, Marolien Schmidt, 40, was found in a pool of blood at her Gqeberha home after being stabbed several times.

Simxolele Zitshu, 31, has been in custody since his arrest about 24 hours after Schmidt's murder.

He allegedly broke into her home and stabbed her repeatedly in the early hours of Women's Day - 9 August.

On Tuesday, prosecutor, Melani Hammett, told the court that the indictment was not ready yet.

The transfer of the matter to the High Court was postponed to 6 September.

A 29-year-old suspect has been arrested in connect
Marolien Schmidt.
Supplied Photo: Linkedin

Last week the accused was whisked away for a consultation at the High Court before he made his way back to the Magistrate's Court for the matter to be postponed to this week for a transfer to the High Court.

No details were provided on last week's consultation at the High Court, but speculation was rife that a plea deal might be on the cards.

Schmidt was found by neighbours with several stab wounds. She died on arrival at the hospital.

She called herself the Pink Physio because of her love for the colour and her involvement in cancer campaigns.

Zitshu faces three charges - murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and housebreaking with intent to steal.

He has opted to abandon bail. 

