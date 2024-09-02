Grandson arrested for allegedly stabbing 90-year-old grandfather to death

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandfather to death in the Eastern Cape.

Police found the 90-year-old man's body seated in his chair, with a stab wound to the throat.

The family of the deceased is demanding justice.

A 25-year-old man will appear in the Komani Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Monday for allegedly killing his grandfather in the Mlungisi township.

Mlawuli Tata, 90, was discovered dead in his house on Friday, according to police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni.

Mdleleni said the police found Tata dead, with a stab wound to the throat.

"On arrival, police found a 90-year-old man [still seated] in his chair, covered with a blanket.

"A case of murder was opened for investigation. Preliminary investigation was done, and the grandson was taken in for questioning at Mlungisi [Police Station]. On investigation, police discovered that the grandson was responsible for the murder of his grandfather. He was immediately arrested and charged for murder," said Mdleleni.

The deceased's granddaughter, Lulama Ndzelu, said they were saddened by the incident.

"It is beyond shocking that our family member is allegedly involved in the brutal murder of our grandfather. We want the law to take its course. Our grandfather really did not deserve to die like this," said Ndzelu.

Chris Hani District police commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph expressed his shock at the incident.

Adolph said the police would work with the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure justice for the elderly man.

"I call upon the communities to report incidents where elderly citizens are victimised or abused," he said.