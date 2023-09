Cape Town taxi drivers say local gangs are attempting to extort as much as R20 000 from them per month to allow them to operate on routes they already have permits for.

The extortion racket is an old trick, say crime experts, and a common feature of the Mother City's organised crime landscape.

Taxi drivers who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity alleged that amounts between R10 000 and R20 000 per month are demanded if they want to continue operating in gang territories.