Guns found hidden on roof of house as cops arrest two people for KZN councillor's murder

Police have arrested two people for the murder of KwaZulu-Natal ward councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize.

He was shot dead on Friday afternoon and a passenger who was with him was injured.

The alleged killers were arrested at a house on the same day and police found guns hidden on the roof of the property.

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested two people in Imbali Unit 14 on Friday, hours after the murder of 45-year-old ward councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize.

"It was reported that two suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire at the occupants. The driver tried to drive away. However, he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a house," KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

The passenger was shot in his thigh and managed to run to safety.

Mkhize was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Netshiunda added that police found the vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

He said police officers from Plessislaer and the Umgungundlovu District Task Team arrested the people, aged 23 and 27, at a house in Ntumbeza Road in Imbali. "Two firearms were found hidden on the roof of a garage, and the vehicle which was reportedly used as a getaway from the crime scene, was recovered and seized," the spokesperson added. READ | 17 councillors assassinated in KZN over past 10 months – Salga Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemned the murder. He said it is believed that a third person was involved in the shooting.

He applauded police for the swift arrests and called on the community to assist police with information to ensure that the third suspect is apprehended.

"It is unfortunate that this incident comes days after two separate attempts were made on the lives of uMkhambathini councillor, Mzwandile Shandu, and Nongoma Ward 4 councillor, Mphathiseni Manqele.



"Our government is greatly concerned by the surge in attacks targeting public representatives, especially councillors in the province," Hlomuka said.

The MEC said arrests of those behind attacks on councillors were just the "tip of the iceberg".

"We want to unmask the people who are ordering or are behind these killings. We want to reiterate our call for increased collaboration between law enforcement and the community to heighten our fight against criminal elements in our communities." Hlomuka said.

Meanwhile, Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi said the "unabated and distressing trend" of councillor killings in the province was deeply concerning and regrettably reminiscent of past eras.

"The heart-wrenching news of the killing of councillor Mkhize has left us concerned. Regrettably, this tragic incident follows merely a week after another serious attack on councillor Mphathiseni Manqele of Nongoma municipality, who is currently fighting for his life in a hospital," said Sithole-Moloi.

She also commended police for the swift arrests.

"We call for swift justice to be served for councillor Mkhize. We call on our law enforcement agencies to delve deeply into the motive behind Mkhize's killing and to ensure the apprehension of all those behind it," said Sithole Moloi.

The Cogta department said councillors constituted the foundation of councils and that local governments thrived through their dedication.

"The possible repercussions of these incidents are destabilising, and we denounce all forms of violence.



"We call for political tolerance and cooperation among all parties to eradicate this trend. We commend the communities collaborating with the police in their pursuit of the suspects," Sithole-Moloi added.



