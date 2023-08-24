17m ago

Share

Hawks eye Bentley and land in case against health officials arrested for R17m PPE fraud

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Head of the Northern Cape health department Dion Theys is accused of fraud in a Northern Cape corruption scandal.
Head of the Northern Cape health department Dion Theys is accused of fraud in a Northern Cape corruption scandal.
Emile Hendricks/Gallo Images/Foto24
  • Nine people have been arrested in connection with an almost R16 million PPE corruption scandal.
  • Among the arrested are seven employees of the Northern Cape health department.
  • One of the accused, a head of department, was recently convicted of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

A Bentley and a parcel of land are some of the goods the Hawks are planning to seize in the case of nine Northern Cape health officials arrested for R16.9 million personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud.

Among the accused is the current head of the Northern Cape health department Dion Theys, 56, who was the acting accounting officer during the alleged commission of the crime.

The nine people appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Wednesday following an investigation by the Hawks into allegations of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

According to Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe, the department suffered a loss of R16.9 million.

The Hawks previously secured a preservation order worth a combined R5.3 million, which included a piece of land and Bentley, which is related to the current investigation.

READ | Former NC acting HOD guilty of lease agreement irregularities

Thebe said the order was appealed and the process is ongoing.

Theys was recently convicted of contravening the PFMA following a Hawks investigation.

From left, Dr Dion Theys, Daniel Gaborone, Montgomery Faas, Victor Nyokong and Siyabulela Booi are seen in court.

In that matter, he was accused of having concluded three lease agreements with JP Hugo Trading, amounting to more than R13 million, without following proper PFMA prescripts and procurement processes.

He was sentenced on 16 August and fined R150 000 or three years' imprisonment, of which R100 000 or two years' imprisonment is suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of the same offence during the time of suspension.

In the current matter, Theys is co-accused with:

  • Daniel Mosimanigape, 54, the chief financial officer of the department;
  • Victor Nyokong, 41, the deputy director of finance;
  • Montgomery Lifa, 39, and
  • Siyabolela Booi, 38, both of whom are attached to the supply chain management section;
  • Goitsemodimo Piet Moseki, 50, and
  • Dibueng Manyetsa, 63, both attached to the communicable diseases section; and
  • Kanyaditswe Visser, 44, of MKV Investment and Kelebogile Bogatso, 58, both who are company directors of Stilofern (Pty) Ltd.


Theys, Mosimanigape and Nyokong remain in custody pending formal bail application.

Lifa and Booi were granted R10 000 bail, while Piet and Manyetsa were granted R5 000 each.

Visser was granted R50 000 bail and Bogatso was granted R10 000 bail.

The case has been postponed to 16 October.

Northern Cape Hawks head Major General Stephen Mabuela said Covid-related crimes gave South Africa a bad name domestically and internationally.

"The government has made a commitment to prosecute those involved. Our role as the Hawks is to properly investigate the allegations and bring matters to court. We remain undeterred."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawksnorthern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
54% - 85 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
46% - 73 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

6h ago

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.60
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.59
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.19
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.00
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
927.83
+0.1%
Palladium
1,267.66
+0.6%
Gold
1,919.89
+0.2%
Silver
24.15
-0.7%
Brent Crude
83.21
-1.0%
Top 40
69,112
+1.0%
All Share
74,799
+1.1%
Resource 10
56,582
+1.3%
Industrial 25
103,466
+1.1%
Financial 15
17,156
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo