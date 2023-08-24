Hawks eye Bentley and land in case against health officials arrested for R17m PPE fraud

Nine people have been arrested in connection with an almost R16 million PPE corruption scandal.

Among the arrested are seven employees of the Northern Cape health department.

One of the accused, a head of department, was recently convicted of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

A Bentley and a parcel of land are some of the goods the Hawks are planning to seize in the case of nine Northern Cape health officials arrested for R16.9 million personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud.

Among the accused is the current head of the Northern Cape health department Dion Theys, 56, who was the acting accounting officer during the alleged commission of the crime.

The nine people appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Wednesday following an investigation by the Hawks into allegations of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

According to Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Tebogo Thebe, the department suffered a loss of R16.9 million.

The Hawks previously secured a preservation order worth a combined R5.3 million, which included a piece of land and Bentley, which is related to the current investigation.

Thebe said the order was appealed and the process is ongoing.

Theys was recently convicted of contravening the PFMA following a Hawks investigation.

In that matter, he was accused of having concluded three lease agreements with JP Hugo Trading, amounting to more than R13 million, without following proper PFMA prescripts and procurement processes.

He was sentenced on 16 August and fined R150 000 or three years' imprisonment, of which R100 000 or two years' imprisonment is suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of the same offence during the time of suspension.

In the current matter, Theys is co-accused with: Daniel Mosimanigape, 54, the chief financial officer of the department;

Victor Nyokong, 41, the deputy director of finance;

Montgomery Lifa, 39, and

Siyabolela Booi, 38, both of whom are attached to the supply chain management section;

Goitsemodimo Piet Moseki, 50, and

Dibueng Manyetsa, 63, both attached to the communicable diseases section; and

Kanyaditswe Visser, 44, of MKV Investment and Kelebogile Bogatso, 58, both who are company directors of Stilofern (Pty) Ltd.





Theys, Mosimanigape and Nyokong remain in custody pending formal bail application.

Lifa and Booi were granted R10 000 bail, while Piet and Manyetsa were granted R5 000 each.

Visser was granted R50 000 bail and Bogatso was granted R10 000 bail.

The case has been postponed to 16 October.

Northern Cape Hawks head Major General Stephen Mabuela said Covid-related crimes gave South Africa a bad name domestically and internationally.

"The government has made a commitment to prosecute those involved. Our role as the Hawks is to properly investigate the allegations and bring matters to court. We remain undeterred."



