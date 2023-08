The family of a 21-year-old man, who perished in a gas explosion at a special needs school in Tshwane, are struggling to come to terms with his horrific death.

Paballa Mashekwana and one other person were working on a newly built portable classroom at Zodwa Special School on Maunde Street in Atteridgeville when a fire broke out after an explosion occurred.

"He died in the most horrible way," said Mashekwana's aunt, Selina Mashigoane.