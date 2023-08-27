1h ago

Share

'He served with excellence': Theewaterskloof Mayor Karel Papier loses battle to cancer

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mayor Karel Papier. (Facebook, Theewaterskloof Municipality)
Mayor Karel Papier. (Facebook, Theewaterskloof Municipality)
  • Theewaterskloof Local Municipality Mayor Karel Papier has died. 
  • He had cancer and was admitted to hospital last week.
  • Council speaker Derrick Appel said Papier had served the community with excellence. 

Theewaterskloof Local Municipality Mayor Karel Papier, who was admitted to hospital a week ago, has lost his battle to lung cancer.

Council speaker Derrick Appel confirmed Papier died on Sunday morning.

He said they had hoped Papier would beat the "setback" and return to work.

"Sadly, it was not to be. We hoped in our hearts that he would beat this setback.

"It is hard to comprehend this tragedy, given the passion with which the mayor interacted with and served the poorest of the poor in his municipality," added Appel. 

He said although the mayor was ill, "nothing could have prepared any of us for this loss".

Recalling the fond memories when he worked alongside the mayor, Appel added Papier would often joke "it's very difficult to speak after you have spoken speaker" when community issues were discussed in meetings. 

He said:

I will always remember that of the mayor. He had a passion for serving his community, and even though he battled with cancer, he was always in high spirits.

According to Appel, when news broke the mayor had died, sadness filled the community.  

"I would like to extend my condolences to the Papier family with the loss of their husband, father and grandfather."

He also extended condolences to the Patriotic Alliance, (PA) councillors, and staff members of the municipality. 

The PA's national spokesperson, Steve Motale, said Papier became "increasingly diminished" in the last few months from battling cancer. 

"The last months of his battle with terminal lung cancer, he always put the welfare of the community first and remained true to his oath of office to his last breath," added Motale. 

According to the PA, Papier was an "excellent coalition mayor" who always worked well with coalition parties and earned the respect of other parties. 

"We want to thank our coalition parties for the stability we have seen in Theewaterskloof. Mayor Papier's legacy must be honoured in the years to come as we build on his example together," said Motale. 

The GOOD party added Papier and his executive team have exemplified integrity and good governance. 

"Their commitment to the people of Theewaterskloof has shown how coalitions can work for the people not just for political self-gain. Papier will be remembered as a remarkable person, who never turned away from his people," said the party. 

The mayor leaves behind his wife and three children.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
theewaterskloof local municipalityderrick appelkarel papierwestern capepoltics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
50% - 2368 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
50% - 2363 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.62
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.43
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.10
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
944.72
0.0%
Palladium
1,223.28
0.0%
Gold
1,914.84
0.0%
Silver
24.22
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.48
+1.3%
Top 40
68,162
-0.7%
All Share
73,836
-0.6%
Resource 10
55,667
-0.9%
Industrial 25
101,676
-0.8%
Financial 15
17,052
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo