'He served with excellence': Theewaterskloof Mayor Karel Papier loses battle to cancer

Theewaterskloof Local Municipality Mayor Karel Papier has died.

He had cancer and was admitted to hospital last week.

Council speaker Derrick Appel said Papier had served the community with excellence.

Theewaterskloof Local Municipality Mayor Karel Papier, who was admitted to hospital a week ago, has lost his battle to lung cancer.

Council speaker Derrick Appel confirmed Papier died on Sunday morning.

He said they had hoped Papier would beat the "setback" and return to work.

"Sadly, it was not to be. We hoped in our hearts that he would beat this setback.

"It is hard to comprehend this tragedy, given the passion with which the mayor interacted with and served the poorest of the poor in his municipality," added Appel.

He said although the mayor was ill, "nothing could have prepared any of us for this loss".

Recalling the fond memories when he worked alongside the mayor, Appel added Papier would often joke "it's very difficult to speak after you have spoken speaker" when community issues were discussed in meetings.

He said:

I will always remember that of the mayor. He had a passion for serving his community, and even though he battled with cancer, he was always in high spirits.

According to Appel, when news broke the mayor had died, sadness filled the community.

"I would like to extend my condolences to the Papier family with the loss of their husband, father and grandfather."

He also extended condolences to the Patriotic Alliance, (PA) councillors, and staff members of the municipality.

The PA's national spokesperson, Steve Motale, said Papier became "increasingly diminished" in the last few months from battling cancer.

"The last months of his battle with terminal lung cancer, he always put the welfare of the community first and remained true to his oath of office to his last breath," added Motale.

According to the PA, Papier was an "excellent coalition mayor" who always worked well with coalition parties and earned the respect of other parties.

"We want to thank our coalition parties for the stability we have seen in Theewaterskloof. Mayor Papier's legacy must be honoured in the years to come as we build on his example together," said Motale.

The GOOD party added Papier and his executive team have exemplified integrity and good governance.

"Their commitment to the people of Theewaterskloof has shown how coalitions can work for the people not just for political self-gain. Papier will be remembered as a remarkable person, who never turned away from his people," said the party.

The mayor leaves behind his wife and three children.