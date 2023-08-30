'He showed remorse': Family of teens assaulted at Maselspoort Resort welcome Kobus Klaassen's sentence

The father of one of the teenagers who were assaulted at Maselspoort Resort says the children will finally move past the incident after the sentencing of Kobus Klaassen.

Reacting to the sentence that was handed down on Monday, Brian Nakedi – the father of one of the teenagers who was assaulted by Klaassen and two other men for entering a swimming pool at the resort on Christmas Day – accepted the sentence and said Klaassen had shown remorse.

"The important thing for the family was him conceding to all those charges. He did show remorse and he's been attending court, greeting us.

"It was a bit tense but, gradually, we considered that the bigger issue was the children who were attending counselling.

"In their best interest, this is behind them," Nakedi said.

Klaassen , Stephanus van der Westhuizen and Johan Nel were seen on video footage trying to prevent the black teenagers from entering the pool area at the resort.

Klaassen was found guilty of attempted murder after he was caught trying to drown one of the boys.

The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court sentenced him to a fine of R20 000 or two years' direct imprisonment, said Free State National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.



For the attempted murder charge, Klaassen was handed a wholly suspended five-year prison sentence, on condition that he is not found guilty of the same charge within that period.

Shuping said it was not yet clear whether Klaassen had paid the fine or not, but assumed that he would choose the fine instead of jail time.

He was also sentenced to 36 months of correctional supervision for assault.

Responding to the suspended sentence for attempted murder, legal experts William Booth and Ulrich Roux said the courts consider the personal circumstances of the convicted person, the severity of the offence and the interests of society when considering a suitable sentence.

"The court also looks at whether the offender has been convicted before, [whether] they are employed, [and whether they are] a danger to society and generally a violent person.

"The court considers these factors even though the public might think the offender must go to jail," Booth said.

Roux said Klaassen had taken the court into his confidence by pleading guilty and not attempting to mislead it.

"The fact that he received a five-year sentence of imprisonment, wholly suspended, will deter him from acting in a similar way for a period of five years.

"Taking all of the factors into account, and given that no permanent injuries were suffered by the victims, the sentence can be regarded as reasonable and just," Roux said.



