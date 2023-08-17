8h ago

Share

He survived when lawyer David Mbazwana was killed. But emotionally, says Mr C, 'I'm not okay'

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The White House bar that slain lawyer David Mbazwana owned (From court documents)
The White House bar that slain lawyer David Mbazwana owned (From court documents)
Jenni Evans
  • A man who survived the shooting that left Cape Town lawyer David Mbazwana dead has laid bare his struggle with life-long injuries.
  • Mr C testified he never had counselling, and while he has "strong" days, sometimes he just drinks alcohol to calm himself. 
  • The five men on trial all pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder, and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

A man who survived a shooting that killed Cape Town lawyer David Mbazwana testified on the devastating effects the attack had on his life as the trial of the five men arrested continued in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

"I could not walk long distances. I could not live the same way. I could not get a job because I cannot stand for long periods," said "Mr C" as he testified by camera feed to a screen in front of Judge Hayley Slingers.

He may not be identified for safety reasons, so like other witnesses, he was assigned a letter of the alphabet that does not correspond with his name.

Mr C's testimony was interrupted in June when he had a seizure after telling the judge he was not feeling well.

He said he just needed a few minutes of fresh air but on his way out of the court room, he collapsed on to the hard wood and had a seizure and needed to be taken to a doctor.

On that day, he had been deeply distressed by having to face the men accused of the shooting that left deep physical and emotional scars on him.

READ | Terrified witness has seizure in Cape Town court while giving evidence in murder trial

To assuage his fear of being followed home or targeted in some way by people with bad intentions, he testified on Wednesday in a separate room with a blanket covering the top half of his body, so no identifiable markings or clothes are visible.

A mask was pulled right up to his lower eyelashes to cover most of his facial features, and a victim support officer sat next to him throughout. 

"Sometimes, I stand strong. And sometimes I just drink alcohol," he said candidly. "My mind is alright. Emotionally, I'm not okay," he said.

Mbazwana was shot dead while on his way to deposit money with Mr C, and another person Mr B, at The White House tavern he owned in Khayelitsha, on 19 May 2019.

The accused in the Mbazwana trial are Sinethemba Makeleni, Anga Anganda Mabenjane, Lonwabo Cosa, Siyanda Ndzendze and Brian Balangile.

They all pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with grievous bodily harm, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

READ | Cape Town lawyer David Mbazwana tucked a silver gun into his waistband. Moments later, he was dead

Mr C testified on Wednesday as he, Mbazwana and Mr B were leaving the White House, two men he did not know walked past them, and another two men were standing at the gate. 

Mbazwana told the men at the gate to either go inside the tavern or stop loitering at the front gate. 

Mr C never used or carried a gun, but Mbazwana had tucked his silver pistol into his waistband before they set off.

Mr C said he was carrying Mbazwana's cash and was on high alert. When the two other men walked past them towards the tavern, as they passed he heard the chilling sound of a pistol being cocked. He turned around, and the shots were fired. 

Mr B managed to run between shacks and houses to escape the shooting.

Mr C does not remember much after the shooting and said more was coming back in dribs and drabs, but he had a vague memory of being put in the back seat of a car, with Mbazwana in the front seat.

READ | Cape Town lawyer David Mbazwana was shot with no warning, witness testifies

Led by prosecutor Rene Uys, he said before he lost consciousness, he wondered why his boss was in the car with him and remembered seeing blood on Mbazwana's clothes.

Until then, he thought only he had been shot.

He lost consciousness and woke up at Khayelitsha Hospital. The doctor told him he had four bullets in his body - two in his stomach, one in his chest, and one lodged near his spinal cord. 

Mbazwana was declared dead shortly after the mercy drive had got them to hospital.

Mr C survived, but it was a long battle until he could walk again because of the severe pain in his spine. 

He was transferred to another hospital, where he spent almost four months being treated for his wounds. 

When he was discharged, he had to use a colostomy bag at first due to the stomach wounds.

He also struggled to walk because of the pain caused by the bullet lodged against his spinal cord. It cannot be removed because of the risk of him becoming paralysed.

A statement was taken from him while he was still in severe pain and being treated with morphine, and he thinks that is why there are some discrepancies in the details he provided.

He was also diagnosed with epilepsy when he had his first seizure after the shooting. He has had four so far, including the one at court.

As testimony continued, he needed to take a sip of water, but to do so, the victim support officer leaned forward and put a piece of paper over the camera lens so that he would retain his anonymity in front of the accused while he took a few sips. 

Later, he reluctantly entered the courtroom to point out who he said had shot him. 

Standing at a distance, he pointed out Cosa who is the only suspect in custody as the other four were granted bail.

Mr C said he cannot describe any of the others, but he will never forget Cosa's face because every time he bathes, he sees the scars on his body and the memories come flooding back.

"His [Cosa] face is coming up every time in my mind."

The trial continues on Thursday with a new witness.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david mbazwanacape townwestern capecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
37% - 2194 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 579 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1528 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1097 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 534 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.08
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.34
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.78
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
891.01
+0.6%
Palladium
1,227.01
+1.1%
Gold
1,898.53
+0.3%
Silver
22.74
+1.4%
Brent Crude
83.45
-1.7%
Top 40
69,122
-0.3%
All Share
74,659
-0.3%
Resource 10
56,160
-1.0%
Industrial 25
105,136
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,837
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo