He survived when lawyer David Mbazwana was killed. But emotionally, says Mr C, 'I'm not okay'

A man who survived the shooting that left Cape Town lawyer David Mbazwana dead has laid bare his struggle with life-long injuries.

Mr C testified he never had counselling, and while he has "strong" days, sometimes he just drinks alcohol to calm himself.

The five men on trial all pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder, and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

A man who survived a shooting that killed Cape Town lawyer David Mbazwana testified on the devastating effects the attack had on his life as the trial of the five men arrested continued in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

"I could not walk long distances. I could not live the same way. I could not get a job because I cannot stand for long periods," said "Mr C" as he testified by camera feed to a screen in front of Judge Hayley Slingers.

He may not be identified for safety reasons, so like other witnesses, he was assigned a letter of the alphabet that does not correspond with his name.

Mr C's testimony was interrupted in June when he had a seizure after telling the judge he was not feeling well.

He said he just needed a few minutes of fresh air but on his way out of the court room, he collapsed on to the hard wood and had a seizure and needed to be taken to a doctor.

On that day, he had been deeply distressed by having to face the men accused of the shooting that left deep physical and emotional scars on him.

READ | Terrified witness has seizure in Cape Town court while giving evidence in murder trial

To assuage his fear of being followed home or targeted in some way by people with bad intentions, he testified on Wednesday in a separate room with a blanket covering the top half of his body, so no identifiable markings or clothes are visible.

A mask was pulled right up to his lower eyelashes to cover most of his facial features, and a victim support officer sat next to him throughout.

"Sometimes, I stand strong. And sometimes I just drink alcohol," he said candidly. "My mind is alright. Emotionally, I'm not okay," he said.

Mbazwana was shot dead while on his way to deposit money with Mr C, and another person Mr B, at The White House tavern he owned in Khayelitsha, on 19 May 2019.

The accused in the Mbazwana trial are Sinethemba Makeleni, Anga Anganda Mabenjane, Lonwabo Cosa, Siyanda Ndzendze and Brian Balangile.

They all pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with grievous bodily harm, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

READ | Cape Town lawyer David Mbazwana tucked a silver gun into his waistband. Moments later, he was dead

Mr C testified on Wednesday as he, Mbazwana and Mr B were leaving the White House, two men he did not know walked past them, and another two men were standing at the gate.

Mbazwana told the men at the gate to either go inside the tavern or stop loitering at the front gate.

Mr C never used or carried a gun, but Mbazwana had tucked his silver pistol into his waistband before they set off.

Mr C said he was carrying Mbazwana's cash and was on high alert. When the two other men walked past them towards the tavern, as they passed he heard the chilling sound of a pistol being cocked. He turned around, and the shots were fired.

Mr B managed to run between shacks and houses to escape the shooting.

Mr C does not remember much after the shooting and said more was coming back in dribs and drabs, but he had a vague memory of being put in the back seat of a car, with Mbazwana in the front seat.

READ | Cape Town lawyer David Mbazwana was shot with no warning, witness testifies

Led by prosecutor Rene Uys, he said before he lost consciousness, he wondered why his boss was in the car with him and remembered seeing blood on Mbazwana's clothes.

Until then, he thought only he had been shot.

He lost consciousness and woke up at Khayelitsha Hospital. The doctor told him he had four bullets in his body - two in his stomach, one in his chest, and one lodged near his spinal cord.

Mbazwana was declared dead shortly after the mercy drive had got them to hospital.

Mr C survived, but it was a long battle until he could walk again because of the severe pain in his spine.

He was transferred to another hospital, where he spent almost four months being treated for his wounds.

When he was discharged, he had to use a colostomy bag at first due to the stomach wounds.

He also struggled to walk because of the pain caused by the bullet lodged against his spinal cord. It cannot be removed because of the risk of him becoming paralysed.

A statement was taken from him while he was still in severe pain and being treated with morphine, and he thinks that is why there are some discrepancies in the details he provided.

He was also diagnosed with epilepsy when he had his first seizure after the shooting. He has had four so far, including the one at court.

As testimony continued, he needed to take a sip of water, but to do so, the victim support officer leaned forward and put a piece of paper over the camera lens so that he would retain his anonymity in front of the accused while he took a few sips.

Later, he reluctantly entered the courtroom to point out who he said had shot him.

Standing at a distance, he pointed out Cosa who is the only suspect in custody as the other four were granted bail.

Mr C said he cannot describe any of the others, but he will never forget Cosa's face because every time he bathes, he sees the scars on his body and the memories come flooding back.

"His [Cosa] face is coming up every time in my mind."

The trial continues on Thursday with a new witness.