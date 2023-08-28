48m ago

Health stakeholders reveal the issues that threaten preparation for future pandemics

Yoliswa Sobuwa
Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • Inequalities continue to threaten pandemic preparedness for global health security. 
  • Health stakeholders hosted a dialogue about the issue on Monday.
  • They committed to collaborate on pandemic prevention and preparedness. 

Inequalities in many low and middle-income countries, fragile health systems and inadequate financing are said to threaten pandemic preparedness for global health security. 

Health Minister Joe Phaahla, the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Africa Health Business and the South African Chapter of the BRICS Business Council co-hosted a dialogue on Monday. 

The dialogue deliberated on a potential African Union (AU) and BRICS framework of cooperation with regard to  Pandemic Preparedness, Prevention, Response and Recovery (PPPRR).

The 15th BRICS Summit was held last week at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Last week, while making remarks on closing the gap in preparation for future pandemics, Phaahla said South Africa was challenged by inadequate expertise and capacity in epidemiology and surveillance, health economics, governance and community participation in times of pandemic or health emergencies. 

The stakeholders acknowledged that many forums dealt with global and regional PPPRR.

They highlighted the reality of the shifting centres of global power, pointing out that the expanded BRICS family now represented 4.8 billion people, which was over half of the worldwide population.

Stavros Nicolaou, a member of the BRICS Business Council, said the Covid-19 pandemic exposed significant and vast global health inequities, particularly on the African continent. 

Nicolaou said: 

Unnecessary lives and livelihoods were lost, with African post-pandemic economic recovery still proving challenging. Collaborative efforts across the African and BRICS geographies can enhance surveillance, research, infrastructure and resource allocation to ensure a swift and coordinated response to future pandemics underpinned by a resilient African pandemic prevention, preparedness and recovery system.

The stakeholders agreed that more work was needed to diversify manufacturing and to support Africa's manufacturing targets, along with ensuring that primary healthcare was fully developed.

Jean Kaseya, the director-general of the Africa CDC, said the dialogue underscored a collective need to fortify health security and adaptability, extending beyond respective national boundaries. 

Phaahla said, as BRICS member states, they needed to solidify their efforts to promote digital health technologies across health systems to strengthen information sharing.

READ | 'NHI is 1 000 years away.' Govt is blocking much-needed healthcare reforms, experts say

"At the country level, there is a commitment to develop and implement legislative measures for PPPRR. I am glad that BRICS member states have reaffirmed and committed to implementing global, regional and national actions to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and to fully address the direct and indirect consequences of current and future pandemics," Phaahla said.

The stakeholders committed to collaborating with the business sector. 


