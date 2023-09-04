45m ago

Her own hero: Brave Durban woman followed her rapist after ordeal and got him arrested

Kaveel Singh
A KwaZulu-Natal woman followed her attacker to a tavern after he raped her and had him arrested.
  • A brave KwaZulu-Natal woman followed the man who raped her to a nearby tavern.
  • There, she asked who he was, called the police and had him arrested.
  • The man was sentenced to three life terms and another 15 years in prison.

Themba Ngobeni, 38, will now serve three life terms and another 15 years for the crimes he committed against the woman after being sentenced last Thursday at the Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court.

The woman was walking on the side of the road when Ngobeni approached her and threatened her with a knife.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said:

He took her into the bushes, threatening to kill her. There, he repeatedly raped [her] before fleeing the scene. The woman followed him to a nearby tavern where she enquired about his name and where he lived.

She then contacted the police and the suspect was arrested.

A DNA test linked Ngobeni to another case where he raped another woman in Inanda, Durban

Both women were taken to the Phoenix Thuthuzela Care Centre, where they received medical and psychosocial assistance.

In court, prosecutor Naushaad Harripersadh submitted victim impact statements compiled by the women and facilitated by court preparation officer Senziwe Mthethwa.

"One complainant said [she] has not recovered from the rape and lived in fear that Ngobeni might return. She had to give up her job for fear of being in public and being raped again," Kara said.

The other woman said she was still in disbelief over what had happened.


