1h ago

Share

Hermanus pensioner, Joburg resident each win R2.7m with R5 Lotto tickets

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two people have won a combined R5.4 million from the National Lottery.
Two people have won a combined R5.4 million from the National Lottery.
Duncan Alfreds/News24
  • Two people have won Friday's Lotto draw, each with a R5 ticket.
  • The winners are a 71-year-old from Hermanus and a 38-year-old from Johannesburg.
  • Both will walk away with R2.7 million.

Two lucky winners each spent just R5 on Lotto tickets and walked away with a combined R5.4 million.

A 71-year-old from Hermanus bought a Quick Pick ticket and won more than R2.7 million.

The Western Cape resident, one of two winners in Friday's Lotto draw, intends to use the money to buy a new car.

The second winner, a 38-year-old from Johannesburg, purchased his ticket through the Capitec banking app and selected his own numbers.

He plans to use the winnings to further his education and pave the way for a better life for his family.

READ | 'A comfortable future for my family': Cape Town pensioner, 70, bags nearly R50m in PowerBall jackpot

Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, said both winners had come forward to claim their prizes.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the National Lottery touched lives in extraordinary ways, transcending age and background.

She said: 

These winners represent the hopes and aspirations of millions. Their unique paths, whether pursuing a new car or investing in education, underscore the profound impact that winning can have.

Earlier this month, a 70-year-old Cape Town pensioner won more than R49 million in a Powerball draw.

The man purchased the winning ticket on his FNB banking app.  

ALSO READ | SA's lottery licence is up for grabs again, and history says the games will change – eventually

He said the prize money would be used to provide for his loved ones.

All winners of more than R50 000 receive free financial advice and counselling. All winnings are tax-free.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ithubawestern capegautengjackpotlotto
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 3450 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 3294 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event

43m ago

LISTEN | Expensive taste or poor form? Kenny Kunene and his French champagne cheapen JRA event
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.54
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.34
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.04
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
972.40
+0.8%
Palladium
1,244.98
-0.4%
Gold
1,919.85
-0.0%
Silver
24.23
-0.0%
Brent Crude
84.42
-0.1%
Top 40
69,118
-0.4%
All Share
74,828
-0.3%
Resource 10
56,799
-0.9%
Industrial 25
103,352
+0.2%
Financial 15
17,132
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo