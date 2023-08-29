Hermanus pensioner, Joburg resident each win R2.7m with R5 Lotto tickets

Two people have won Friday's Lotto draw, each with a R5 ticket.

The winners are a 71-year-old from Hermanus and a 38-year-old from Johannesburg.

Both will walk away with R2.7 million.

Two lucky winners each spent just R5 on Lotto tickets and walked away with a combined R5.4 million.

A 71-year-old from Hermanus bought a Quick Pick ticket and won more than R2.7 million.

The Western Cape resident, one of two winners in Friday's Lotto draw, intends to use the money to buy a new car.

The second winner, a 38-year-old from Johannesburg, purchased his ticket through the Capitec banking app and selected his own numbers.

He plans to use the winnings to further his education and pave the way for a better life for his family.

READ | 'A comfortable future for my family': Cape Town pensioner, 70, bags nearly R50m in PowerBall jackpot

Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, said both winners had come forward to claim their prizes.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the National Lottery touched lives in extraordinary ways, transcending age and background.

She said:

These winners represent the hopes and aspirations of millions. Their unique paths, whether pursuing a new car or investing in education, underscore the profound impact that winning can have.

Earlier this month, a 70-year-old Cape Town pensioner won more than R49 million in a Powerball draw.



The man purchased the winning ticket on his FNB banking app.

ALSO READ | SA's lottery licence is up for grabs again, and history says the games will change – eventually

He said the prize money would be used to provide for his loved ones.

All winners of more than R50 000 receive free financial advice and counselling. All winnings are tax-free.







