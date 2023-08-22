How Gauteng's new information system will improve the quality of healthcare

The Gauteng health department introduced a new information system.

The department will use the Health Information System to improve the quality of healthcare.

It is designed to reduce long waiting times in hospitals and community healthcare centres.

It's over for people looking to pilfer medication from hospitals because the Gauteng health department has developed a centralised system for storing patient information.

The department first announced in 2020 that it would be upgrading its information technology system with a new programme - the Health Information System (HIS) - to improve service delivery and the quality of healthcare.

The HIS is designed to, among others, reduce long waiting times in hospitals and community healthcare centres (CHC).

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the HIS picked up patient records and enabled a one-patient, one-file tracking system.

READ | Gauteng health department sees increase in avoidable incidents in public hospitals

She said the system was in its first phase and had already improved patient administration, file management and the referrals process at 37 hospitals and 31 CHCs.

"Once a patient is registered on the system, a Patient Master Index (PMI) number is generated and is used as a unique identifier," she said.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said:

It is game over for people stealing from the public hospitals. The challenge we had was people fraudulently collecting medicine from different hospitals. However, with HIS, we can see the patient's details from the system. They can go to any of our hospitals they will still find their information. Their files are stored on the system. It's the same as opening a bank card in a bank in Johannesburg, but you get to the same bank in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, and they have your information.

She said a digital file was created in the cloud, which enabled the tracking of the patient's history and movement.

One of the workers at the Far East Rand Hospital in Ekurhuleni, where Nkomo-Ralehoko was visiting, said the system had made their job much more manageable.

"We don't have to worry about losing a patient's file. We can call other hospitals to get details about the patient when there is load shedding," she said.

READ | Gauteng hospitals recorded almost 2 000 deaths due to negligence

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the system was user-friendly, and easy to navigate and understand.

"Hospital managers will retrieve accurate reports and help hospitals record and monitor incoming revenue. The SMS functionality of the HIS system assists with informing and sending reminders to patients about booked appointments and follow-ups," she said.

She said the department was working with its national counterpart to integrate the HIS with the Health Patient Registration System. This would eliminate the dual utilisation of the systems to register and process patients.