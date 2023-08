Hildegard Steenkamp's gravy train started with the theft of R24 000 from her then employer, Medtronic, on 20 December 2004, which ended with her stealing a whopping R537 million from the company almost 12 years later.

Steenkamp, employed by the company as a junior accountant, started stealing just under six months into the new job.

According to court documents, Steenkamp's duties included loading or capturing payments to company creditors.