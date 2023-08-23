54m ago

Share

HPCSA clamps down on illegal healthcare practitioners

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The HPCSA has arrested 124 bogus doctors from different provinces in a period of three years
The HPCSA has arrested 124 bogus doctors from different provinces in a period of three years
Gallo Images/Sunday Times, Jackie Clausen
  • The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has nabbed several healthcare practitioners for operating illegally.
  • Four unregistered healthcare practitioners have been arrested this year. 
  • The council, working with police, conducted random inspections at medical facilities.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has clamped down on several healthcare practitioners for operating illegally. 

Its investigations have resulted in the arrest of four illegal healthcare practitioners this year.

In June, the council said it had arrested 124 bogus doctors from different provinces in a period of three years. 

HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane said that in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), a random inspection was conducted at a medical facility in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, where it was discovered that one man was practising as a medical doctor while not registered with the council.

He said: "[The suspect] was also found selling scheduled four, five and six medicine, which is the medication that is only available with a prescription and needs professional diagnosis and management. He was arrested and is due to appear in court."

He said the infraction, regarding issuing scheduled medicines, had been referred to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. 

The council arrested two bogus practitioners in Kuruman, Northern Cape and Johannesburg. 

"In Kuruman, a Congolese national was found practising as a medical practitioner while not registered with the council. During the inspection, we discovered that he had worked at the medical practice registered to Dr TK Gopane since January 2022," he said. 

According to the council, the HPCSA's inspectorate office arrested a bogus practitioner who impersonated a registered practitioner and illegally used her registration credentials to practise in April. 

READ | More than 120 fake doctors arrested in SA over three years, health council confirms

"Dr Lesne Pucjlowski alerted the HPCSA that an unknown person was using her details, including her name, identity number and registration, to secure a job in Cape Town. Upon discovering the fraud, the recruitment agency that facilitated the employment dismissed him and notified Dr Pucjlowski of the fraud," he said. 

He said the HPCSA's inspectorate office, in collaboration with a Johannesburg-based recruitment agency and the police, arrested the suspect after they lured him to an interview for another job placement, and he applied using Dr Pucjlowski's information. 

The council said that under interrogation, the suspect, a Zimbabwean citizen with no valid passport, conceded that he was an impostor.

"He was found with a CV and a fake identity document with his picture but with Dr Pucjlowski's details. He was arrested and detained at Douglasdale police for fraud and contravention of Section 17 and Section 40 of the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974."

Meanwhile, a bogus dentist doctor in Polokwane was also arrested following a probe by HPCSA.

The HPCSA said it was mandated to protect the public and guide the professions through enforcement and compliance from the practitioners in line with the provisions of the Health Professions Act.

Residents were encouraged to continue reporting all suspected illegal practices by unregistered persons. 

"Registered practitioners should be careful and extra vigilant with their personal information and report all suspected illegal practices by unregistered persons," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hpcsahealthcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on President Cyril Ramaphosa's budding friendship with China's Xi Jinping?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a very smart strategic alliance
19% - 491 votes
CR needs to tread carefully
26% - 668 votes
He's alienating SA from the West
55% - 1401 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.51
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
23.55
+1.6%
Rand - Euro
20.11
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.98
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
930.66
+1.0%
Palladium
1,272.80
+1.0%
Gold
1,917.06
+1.0%
Silver
24.31
+3.9%
Brent Crude
84.03
-0.5%
Top 40
68,404
+0.9%
All Share
74,023
+1.0%
Resource 10
55,870
+2.0%
Industrial 25
102,380
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,006
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo