UPDATE | Du Toitskloof Pass fire: Tunnels, passes reopened as firefighters make progress

All tunnels and passes on the N1 in the Cape Winelands were reopened late on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters made good progress with a fire.

The Huguenot tunnel was among those closed earlier in the day.



A fire broke out close to Du Kloof Lodge in Du Toitskloof Pass on the N1, said Jo-Anne Otto, the spokesperson for the Cape Winelands District Municipality.

"The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services, together with partners, CapeNature and contracted service providers, NCC, and Leading Edge Aviation, have made significant progress in the fire in Du Toitskloof Pass," she added.



Aerial resources stood down at 18:00 as the section closest to road was successfully contained.



"There are still a few hot spots and a fire line that moved into the mountain kloof. Fire crew and ground teams will stay on the lines throughout the night to continue with active firefighting."

She said there were currently five firefighting vehicles and crew, as well as four ground crews.

On Wednesday morning, the municipality had warned of very hot temperatures, with a red fire index warning for Cape Winelands and surrounds.

It said the SA Weather Service had predicted temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours.