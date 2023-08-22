'I said alleged' - deputy justice minister defends false claim that axed DDG was accused of fraud

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffrey falsely claimed the axed deputy-director-general (DDG), Gabriella la Foy, was "allegedly facing a disciplinary process relating to a charge of fraud" at her previous job, but says his use of the term "allegedly" meant he'd done nothing wrong.

La Foy is suing the justice department for R9 million – after spending nearly five years of her almost seven-year term on suspension and facing repeated, largely repudiated claims of wrongdoing before she was eventually fired.

One of her primary accusers was Jeffrey, who, in April 2017, wrote a scathing 27-page letter to then justice director-general, Vusi Madonsela, in response to La Foy's complaints about her working environment.