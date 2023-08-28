'I wish they put their differences aside,' Gauteng judge says in court battle over custody of sick boy

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has dismissed the urgent application of a woman embroiled in a custody fight with the father of her 8-year-old son, identified as B in court papers, who is waiting for a kidney transplant.



Acting Judge SM Wentzel said the only urgent matter was B's pending kidney transplant and urged the parents to focus on his deteriorating health instead of fighting for custody of him.

The mother approached the court in an attempt to ensure that she and her ex-husband would revert to the parenting plan agreed to at the time of their divorce.