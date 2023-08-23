Identities revealed of Kimberley Flying Squad cops who were killed while tracing stolen car

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of two police officers in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

The officers were tracing a stolen car at the time.

Both were attached to the Kimberley Flying Squad.

The two police officers who were killed while trying to trace a stolen car in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Tuesday have been identified as 35-year-old Constable Okaetse Mandindi and 45-year-old Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien said on Tuesday they were among a team investigating a stolen sedan en route to Bloemfontein. Gamieldien said the team spotted the vehicle in Kimberley and pursued it.



The driver sped off and crashed the vehicle into Transnet premises. He abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot while firing shots that claimed the lives of the two officers.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Masilo joined the service in 2007 and Mandindi joined in 2012.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended the police for the swift arrest of a man in connection with the murder and promised that they would ensure that justice prevails for the families, friends and colleagues of the slain officers.

Masemola said:

The killing of these members happens a week before the commemoration of 34 members who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year. We will work hard to secure a watertight case that will result in a lengthy conviction for this perpetrator.

The 38-year-old man is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a number of charges, including two counts of murder.



The most recent quarterly crime statistics revealed that 31 police officers were murdered between April and June.

During the presentation of the crime statistics, Masemola said the motive for police killings varied, but generally, they are killed "for their work".

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said during the period under review, 24 people were arrested for killing police officers.

Masemola and police minister Bheki were expected to visit the families of the slain officers in Kimberly on Wednesday.



