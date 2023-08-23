1h ago

Share

Identities revealed of Kimberley Flying Squad cops who were killed while tracing stolen car

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Constable Okaetse Mandindi and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo.
Constable Okaetse Mandindi and Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo.
SAPS
  • A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of two police officers in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
  • The officers were tracing a stolen car at the time.
  • Both were attached to the Kimberley Flying Squad.

The two police officers who were killed while trying to trace a stolen car in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Tuesday have been identified as 35-year-old Constable Okaetse Mandindi and 45-year-old Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo.

Both were attached to the Kimberley Flying Squad.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Mashay Gamieldien said on Tuesday they were among a team investigating a stolen sedan en route to Bloemfontein. Gamieldien said the team spotted the vehicle in Kimberley and pursued it. 

The driver sped off and crashed the vehicle into Transnet premises. He abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot while firing shots that claimed the lives of the two officers.

READ | An attack on the state': Two flying squad officers shot dead after car chase

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Masilo joined the service in 2007 and Mandindi joined in 2012.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended the police for the swift arrest of a man in connection with the murder and promised that they would ensure that justice prevails for the families, friends and colleagues of the slain officers.

Masemola said: 

The killing of these members happens a week before the commemoration of 34 members who died in the line of duty in the 2022/2023 financial year. We will work hard to secure a watertight case that will result in a lengthy conviction for this perpetrator.

The 38-year-old man is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a number of charges, including two counts of murder.

The most recent quarterly crime statistics revealed that 31 police officers were murdered between April and June. 

READ | Crime stats: More women and police officers murdered between April and June

During the presentation of the crime statistics, Masemola said the motive for police killings varied, but generally, they are killed "for their work".

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said during the period under review, 24 people were arrested for killing police officers.

Masemola and police minister Bheki were expected to visit the families of the slain officers in Kimberly on Wednesday.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsnorthern capekimberleycrime and courtspolice murders
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on President Cyril Ramaphosa's budding friendship with China's Xi Jinping?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a very smart strategic alliance
16% - 51 votes
CR needs to tread carefully
26% - 82 votes
He's alienating SA from the West
57% - 177 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.71
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.74
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.25
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
923.88
+0.8%
Palladium
1,271.79
+0.9%
Gold
1,903.72
+0.3%
Silver
23.75
+1.5%
Brent Crude
84.03
-0.5%
Top 40
68,237
+0.7%
All Share
73,801
+0.7%
Resource 10
55,270
+1.0%
Industrial 25
102,628
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,983
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo