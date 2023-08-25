'I'll be tortured if I'm sent back home, because I'm white,' says SA woman who stole R9m from US government

The US Court of Appeals has rejected an appeal application by a South African woman who immigrated to the United States and was found guilty of identity theft.

A South African woman who immigrated to the United States and was subsequently found guilty of identity theft has lost her case not to be deported.



The woman had claimed that she would be persecuted or tortured in South Africa because she is white and her father had been a high-ranking member of military intelligence during apartheid.

However, she lost the appeal not to be deported.

Chantelle Robbertse and her mother, Gloudina, were convicted of identity theft in 2019.

The two had defrauded the California Employment Disability Department (CEDD) by filing false disability claims using other people's identities without their knowledge.

They both pleaded guilty. Robbertse was handed a two-year sentence, while her mother got four-and-a-half years in jail.

Following the conclusion of the criminal case, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) then charged Robbertse as removable from the US, characterising her conviction for an offence involving "fraud or deceit" with a loss to the victim exceeding $10 000 (R188 000) as an "aggravated offence".

Robbertse challenged this, seeking relief under the convention against torture (CAT).

As to withholding of removal and CAT relief, Robbertse asserted she would be "persecuted or tortured in South Africa because she is white, her father had been a high-ranking member of military intelligence before 1998, and opponents of apartheid had otherwise targeted her family," reads the judgment by the United States Court of Appeals.

The court, however, rejected her arguments and upheld the BIA's decision that Robbertse must be repatriated back to South Africa.

According to a statement released by the US Attorney's Office in Idaho, Robbertse admitted to having helped her mother run the fraudulent scheme.



Court records reveal that the two women filed false disability claims and then when the CEDD approved the claims, a debit card was issued in the name of the claimants being impersonated.

The two used commercial mailboxes in California and Idaho to receive the debit cards.

They withdrew money from the debit cards at banks in Idaho and California.

In the plea agreement, Robbertse admitted that she "aided and abetted" her mother in her mother's scheme of "defrauding" the State of California of $475,350 (R9 million).

In addition, Robbertse agreed that she would be jointly liable with her mother to repay the money.



