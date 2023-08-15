I'm heartbroken, angry this investigation is dragging - mom of slain Stellenbosch FC skipper

It has been six months since Stellenbosch FC captain Oshwin Andries was stabbed to death.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating the murder.

His mother said she was angry and frustrated about the lack of progress.

It has been more than six months since slain Stellenbosch FC captain Oshwin Andries was stabbed several times outside a tavern in Klapmuts on 29 January this year.

His family places flowers at his grave and visits it weekly.

The headstone is a reminder that Andries will not be around when his girlfriend gives birth to their child this week.

The 20-year-old was stabbed in an altercation in Mandela City in Klapmuts and was rushed to hospital.

After being discharged the following morning, he returned to the doctor for check-ups but started complaining of pains in his back. He died in his mother Natasha's arms a week later while on their way to hospital.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with his death.

Speaking to News24, a visibly emotional Natasha said she struggled to understand why the police had failed to arrest the man whom she claims "roams up and down" in the street without remorse for what he allegedly did to their family.

"I fear he might kill someone else because he hasn't been arrested yet for my child's murder.

"He already handed himself over to the police twice after residents threatened him, and still, they never arrested him," she added.

"I'm so angry and hurt that my son's life was taken in such a horrific manner and that the police are taking their own sweet time in making any arrest.



"I'm heartbroken, angry and frustrated that this investigation is dragging."

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the investigating officer was constantly discussing the progress made in the case with the senior public prosecutor.

"We do submit dockets to the senior public prosecutor from time to time to peruse and to guide us to prepare a solid case to ensure successful prosecution, or to decide on whether someone can be held liable or should be charged, arrested or not," Pojie added.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State had received the docket; however, it had since been referred back to the investigating officer.

WATCH | 'You take a life, you must get life'- mom of slain Stellenbosch soccer star Oshwin Andries



"It was referred back to them for further investigation," Ntabazalila added.

Andries' family said they believed they were not being adequately informed about the investigation.

"If I don't message him [the investigating officer], he won't tell me anything.

"I have the right to know what happens with this case because it involves my child. I fail to understand why the police are not doing their jobs.

She added:

It cannot be normal for the police to be so nonchalant with murder investigations. It's as if my boy's life doesn't matter, and he's just another statistic.

The family has made it a habit to visit Andries' grave in Jamestown, Stellenbosch, every Sunday.



"I miss my child so much. There are no words to describe my longing to hear his voice and feel his warm hugs. This pain will never go away," Natasha said.

Andries' long-time girlfriend, Ruché van Rooyen, will give birth to their daughter this week.

"He was so excited to start this new chapter of fatherhood. He even said he would take her to see all his games, so she learns to love and enjoy the game that her dad was well known for," said Natasha.

While the family is preparing to bring new life into their family home, they are still hopeful the call will one day come that someone has finally been arrested for his murder.



