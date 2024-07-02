02 Jul

Share

'It was unfair': KZN siblings take conviction for 'murder they didn't commit' to SCA

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siblings, Nokukhanya and Sthembiso Ndlovu with their lawyer Thabani Mpungose (centre) on the day of their prison release last Friday. (Supplied)
Siblings, Nokukhanya and Sthembiso Ndlovu with their lawyer Thabani Mpungose (centre) on the day of their prison release last Friday. (Supplied)

Two siblings from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, who were sentenced and convicted for the murder of a man who allegedly invaded their home on Christmas Day in 2016, insist they are innocent.

Sthembiso "Pro" Ndlovu, 32, and his sister, Nokukhanya, 48, are now pinning their hopes on the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after it agreed to hear their appeal bid.

The pair was released on bail just over a week ago (21 June) after already serving seven years behind bars for a murder they insist they did not commit. The pair will remain free, pending the finalisation of their appeal.

Read this for free
South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.
Try our free 14-day trial
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
justice for prisoners and detainees trustpietermaritzburgkwazulu natalcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel now that the new GNU Cabinet has been unveiled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Excited for this new democratic era
5% - 2 votes
Not getting my hopes up just yet
19% - 7 votes
Only time will tell if they can deliver
54% - 20 votes
Still not sold on this whole GNU business
22% - 8 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Q&A: Candid conversations with South Africa's party leaders

29 Apr

PODCAST | Q&A: Candid conversations with South Africa's party leaders
PODCAST | Episode 9: An interview with BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane

13 May

PODCAST | Episode 9: An interview with BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane
PODCAST | Episode 8: An interview with ANC leader Gwede Mantashe

06 May

PODCAST | Episode 8: An interview with ANC leader Gwede Mantashe
PODCAST | Episode 7: An interview with Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi

29 Apr

PODCAST | Episode 7: An interview with Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi
PODCAST | Episode 6: An interview with GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille

22 Apr

PODCAST | Episode 6: An interview with GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille
PODCAST | Episode 5: An interview with FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald

15 Apr

PODCAST | Episode 5: An interview with FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.43
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.48
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.87
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.37
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.11
-0.2%
Platinum
1,005.85
+0.7%
Palladium
1,020.09
+0.2%
Gold
2,359.95
+0.2%
Silver
30.42
-0.2%
Brent Crude
87.34
+1.3%
Top 40
73,682
+1.5%
All Share
80,773
+1.7%
Resource 10
60,906
+3.0%
Industrial 25
108,517
+0.8%
Financial 15
19,047
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high

25 May

Little-known Centurion soccer team defies odds, finishes on an international high
Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany

24 May

Randburg teen awarded prestigious scholarship to top ballet school in Germany
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance

03 Jul

Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance
WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and...

03 Jul

WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and new leaders
The economic and social impact of illness

03 Jul

The economic and social impact of illness
Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards

01 Jul

Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24171.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo