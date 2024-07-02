'It was unfair': KZN siblings take conviction for 'murder they didn't commit' to SCA

Two siblings from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, who were sentenced and convicted for the murder of a man who allegedly invaded their home on Christmas Day in 2016, insist they are innocent.

Sthembiso "Pro" Ndlovu, 32, and his sister, Nokukhanya, 48, are now pinning their hopes on the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after it agreed to hear their appeal bid.

The pair was released on bail just over a week ago (21 June) after already serving seven years behind bars for a murder they insist they did not commit. The pair will remain free, pending the finalisation of their appeal.