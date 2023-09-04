JMPD's role is to protect officials who are trying to recover debts from residents - City of Joburg

1h ago

The City of Johannesburg has denied that Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers would collect debts from residents.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • The City of Joburg denied that JMPD officers would collect debts from residents. 
  • The DA questioned the revenue collection system.
  • The City said JMPD officers would safeguard officials, who were often attacked when collecting revenue.

The City of Johannesburg denied that Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers would collect debts from residents. 

Instead, according to the City, the officers would accompany finance officials to issue acknowledgement of debts and to assist with utility-related queries. 

A spokesperson, Kgamanyane Maphologela, said Finance MMC Dada Morero countered the DA's claim that the JMPD would collect revenue from residents during roadblocks. 

Maphologela said the finance officials would be from the revenue department, City Power and Joburg Water.

Maphologela said the JMPD would safeguard the officials from attacks when they try to recover debts of R48 billion in rates and taxes, sewage, electricity and water charges.

"In light of the increasing challenges faced by staff when collecting revenue, either from residents' places of employment or residences, the multi-disciplinary credit control teams, comprising the revenue department, City Power and Joburg Water, will be bolstered by the presence of JMPD officers to ensure their safety while executing revenue collection duties," he said.

The DA's Michael Sun and Andrew Marais responded to the City manager, Floyd Brink, who told Daily Maverick last week that the City had roped in the JMPD to issue utility bills to residents.

He said:

We will deploy JMPD to track you at your workplace and deliver [the utility bill] there. As and when you move through roadblocks, as much as we will look at outstanding tickets, we will also focus on your utility bill once you get to a roadblock.
 

Brink added that the City had considered the legal implications of the pending system.

He said it might be met with some resistance, but the City counted on residents to settle their utility bills to enable service delivery. 

Sun and Marais said the system was flawed - and it raised ethical and legal concerns.

They said the JMPD was not legally authorised to detain or "inconvenience" motorists because of unpaid utility charges, without legal court papers permitting them to do so.

The party said it was committed to revenue collection and rebuilding the City, but the municipality needed to uphold the law in collecting revenue from residents. 

"Residents, businesses and motorists should not be subjected to such questionable methods as proposed by the City. Instead, the City should explore innovative approaches to bolster its revenue collection, while ensuring the delivery of essential services to its residents," said the DA. 

Maphologela called on the DA to support the revenue collection efforts. 

"The financial stability of any municipality depends on effective revenue collection. The City remains dedicated to its mission of responsible governance and the well-being of its residents," said Maphologela.

