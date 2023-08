Days before receiving its Blue Heritage Plaque, the iconic Yeoville Westminster Mansions suffered a fire that razed the top of the three-storey building.

The 1936 neo-classical building, which was being refurbished when it burned, is the latest casualty in the sorry saga of a city without a proper fire team.

Despite its location near the water tower, there was scant water to reach the blaze, and firefighters from different platoons are alleged to have fought over the right to douse the flames.