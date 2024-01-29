29 Jan

UPDATE | Joburg council chief whip wounded, Rand Water executive killed in shooting

Iavan Pijoos
Sithembiso Zungu has been injured during a shooting on Monday.
Papi Morake/Gallo Images
  • Johannesburg council chief whip Sithembiso Zungu was wounded, and two other people were killed in a shooting at a Rand Water event in Zakariyya Park.
  • Gauteng police said several suspects entered the hall and opened fire before fleeing.
  • Rand Water said one of its executives was among the dead.

Johannesburg council chief whip Sithembiso Zungu was wounded, and two other people were killed in a shooting at a Rand Water event in Zakariyya Park on Monday. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said several suspects entered the hall and opened fire before fleeing.

"Two people were declared dead on the scene, while three others were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

"The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage," Nevhuhulwi added.

Council speaker Margaret Arnolds said Zungu, who had been attending to "official council business," was receiving medical attention.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Rand Water said one of its executives was among the dead.

Its spokesperson, Makenosi Maroo, added that the incident happened during one of Rand Water's back-to-school campaigns.

"Rand Water's policy prohibits the organisation from releasing the employee's name without the family's consent.

"As an organisation, we ask the media to please respect the highly sensitive nature of this incident," Maroo said.

Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said Zungu and other City and Rand Water officials were attending a community service engagement where they donated school shoes and other items to disadvantaged children in the community.

"This incident once more gives us a shattering impression of the lawlessness and brazenness with which criminal elements terrorise our residents and society," he said.

Gwamanda extended his condolences to the families of the two people killed and also wished Zungu and the two other victims a speedy recovery.

"To have such a tragic incident occur in broad daylight and the presence of community members and children is beyond one’s comprehension and belief. The senseless killing of people and officials must be brought to an end as a matter of urgency," Gwamanda said.

