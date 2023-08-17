Joburg councillors swoop on GFIS offices to check on spyware used to snoop on leaders

The Johannesburg chair of chairs told reporters counterintelligence equipment found at the GFIS could be used for "offensive" measures.

But a letter written by the SSA to investigate the equipment says the technology cannot be used for offensive purposes.

Despite this, the GFIS has been defanged and an investigation is being conducted into the previous administration over allegations it was spying on councillors.

A group of concerned councillors descended on the Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) offices in Braamfontein this week to see if spy technology had been purchased to snoop on Johannesburg councillors.

This in the wake of an internal investigation authorised by council speaker Colleen Makhubele into whether the former administration unfairly used the GFIS to target councillors.

The GFIS is the City's internal corruption buster.

On 22 June, the majority leaders in the city council adopted a report to declare fraud and corruption cases involving senior city managers unlawful, null and void.

The vote was held behind closed doors during the 13th ordinary council sitting.

The GFIS was established by the DA when it took over in 2016 with former Gauteng Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya at the helm.

It has investigated more than R40 billion in fraud and theft cases. These include 12 criminal cases involving R8.2 billion that was reported in 2020 by Sarika Lakraj-Naidoo.

Lakraj-Naidoo is the City's former director of finance in the department of public safety. She was dismissed on 15 June for gross misconduct, gross dishonesty, harassment, intimidation and bullying.

READ | 'Yes, we are being spied on' - Joburg councillors find 'counterintelligence equipment' in GFIS offices

These charges came after her protected disclosures, and she is facing an arbitration hearing in September over her dismissal.

The 12 cases were under investigation and have been dropped.

Councillors fingered in these investigations complained they were targeted and spied on by the previous DA-coalition administration.

On Tuesday, chair of chairs Lloyd Phillips, speaker Colleen Makhubele, Finance MMC Dada Morero, and council whip Sithembiso Zungu went for a walkabout with the media to show the GFIS investigation was "transparent".

That was until the group got to the fifth floor, where a safe stood in a sparse grey open-plan office which was said to hold the "counterintelligence equipment".

The media were then shuffled out of the room to wait for a briefing.

Reporting on their findings, Phillips said: "Indeed, counterintelligence equipment was found."

He added the "spy equipment" was proof a "shadow or third force is snooping on us [in the council]".

The group was led to believe equipment - which could intercept cellphones and laptops and listen in on conversations - had been found.

But when asked to describe the equipment, Phillips said it could detect listening devices.

He said:

In as much as it is used as a defensive measure, it can be used as an offensive measure - we don't know how it intercepts the frequencies [of bugs or listening devices], we don't know how it works.

He said there was no need for this equipment because only the State Security Agency (SSA) had the mandate to perform sweeps.

But a letter by Thembisile Majola, the director-general of the SSA, to former executive mayor Mpho Phalatse a year ago, says the opposite.

The letter, dated 22 July 2022 and seen by News24, was a response to a request by Phalatse to see if the equipment in the safe was for intelligence gathering.

It said: "The instruments in question are technical surveillance counter measures [TSCM] equipment.

"TSCM equipment is utilised for identification of eavesdropping devices and cannot be repurposed to perform any other offensive or collection functions. It is not intelligence-gathering equipment, as alleged.

"In light of the above, the SSA would like to conclude that there was no contravention of its governing legislation as alleged."

Phillips is aware of the letter because he was asked in the Tuesday briefing about it and said the SSA had advised the equipment was used as a defensive weapon.

Further, News24 approached city manager Floyd Brink over Majola's letter in July.

Tickets flying! Book your spot now to hear Jake White, Herman Mashaba, Busi Mavuso and top News24 editors in Joburg

He said he had "serious difficulty" with News24's "skewed and bias questions", adding he doubted the publication would report "objectively and honestly on such matters of great importance to our residents".

Meanwhile, Sibiya had run-ins with Brink when he was acting city manager in 2022. In April last year, Brink stripped Sibiya of his powers to investigate corruption and wrongdoing.

At the time, there were allegations of misconduct by Brink in a R320 million CCTV contract.

Last May, the Gauteng High Court ordered Brink to reinstate Sibiya and Brink was subsequently placed on special leave.

The GFIS commissioned law firm ENSafrica to investigate the matter, which found Brink did not act when he discovered the multimillion-rand transaction had been pushed through without following due process.

Brink was voted in as city manager in February 2023.

Further, on 29 June 2022, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg favoured Sibiya in his urgent application for protection against "unlawful and defamatory statements and publications" made by councillor Thapelo Amad.

Amad's Al Jamaa-ah party was named as a second respondent.

The judge ordered the respondents were interdicted from publishing any statement that says or implies that:

Sibiya's appointment was irregular, and he is unfit for office.

The GFIS improperly procured sophisticated surveillance technology to spy on councillors.

The GFIS is engaging in improper and unlawful conduct by spying on councillors and gathering information by illegal means, including intercepting councillor's communications and "tapping phones"; Sibiya has not obtained the requisite security clearance from the SSA.

The GFIS is a "rogue unit" that lacks credibility, integrity and impartiality; and that Sibiya and the GFIS are politically motivated or politically compromised.

Amad appealed the interdict, and on 3 October 2022, the appeal was dismissed with costs.

Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC has been appointed to investigate the GFIS and previous leaders of the Johannesburg council.



