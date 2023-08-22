Joburg explosion: City to redesign Lilian Ngoyi Street, repairs to cost about R178m

The City of Johannesburg is set to appoint a service provider that will redesign Lilian Ngoyi Street, which was damaged in a methane explosion last month.

The road needs to be redesigned to ensure a similar incident does not occur again, and to rehabilitate the street and its surroundings.

The cost of the repairs is expected to be around R178 million, depending on the redesign.

The City said it was not just interested in restoring the road, formally known as Bree Street, but was driving a rehabilitation programme that would enhance it and the surrounding areas.

According to city manager Floyd Brink, the estimated cost to fix the road would be about R178 million.

"However, this estimate is dependent on the final designs. It should be noted that the property owners [have a say in some] of the designs," he said.

The City added the service provider to perform the redesign would be appointed this week.

"Rubble removal will form part of the investigations that will be undertaken during the design phase of the project."

In his last update, Brink said the cause of the blast was methane gas, which dislodged from deep within the tunnels or the ground by recent tremors.

The gas raced through the cavities under the city and reached the highest point under Lilian Ngoyi Street.

The gas was trapped in the tunnel under a 400m-stretch of the road because the City had welded the manholes to prevent cable theft.

On 19 July, a spark from unknown origins ignited the gas and caused the explosion, which killed one person.

The tunnels under the city hold cables and piping which transport water, electricity, gas, and other essentials needed to run the city and its roads.

Brink said the City would explore these tunnels to ensure a similar incident did not happen elsewhere.

The City added it was prioritising the investigation of tunnels within the CBD.

It said:

With the skills required, the process of appointing a service provider to assist is nearing conclusion. We are treating this exercise with urgency as we need to ensure we understand the level of risk present in these underground cavities and what short-term and more sustainable measures need to be put in place.

Last month, the City told the media it would ask the provincial government to have the blast declared a local disaster.

The declaration will help unlock funds to fix the broken infrastructure.

Brink said the City was in the process of reprioritising its budgets before making the official appeal.

However, he added, there was still time for the province to approve the budget "as we need to finalise detailed designs" for the rehabilitation.

Because the tunnels were built in 1935, before the dangers of methane gas build-up under the roads were understood, the redesign will include modern infrastructure to mitigate future gas build-ups.



