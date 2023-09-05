Joburg fire: 12 bodies identified and released to families for burial

All 12 identified bodies of the victims of last week's devastating fire in the Johannesburg inner city have been claimed by their family members and released for burial.



Another 62 bodies are unidentifiable and can only be identified through DNA sampling.

As part of this process, the SA Police Service Victim Identification Centre unit is currently processing DNA samples taken from the 62 bodies and has so far taken 36 swabs from immediate family members.

"As many families come forth, antemortem samples are taken from siblings, children or parents of the deceased. Once the samples are taken from the deceased and the family members, they will be cross-referenced to match them as part of linking families with their deceased loved ones," said Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

According to Modiba, 73 families have presented at the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Service mortuary in Soweto to report their loved ones as missing. This has resulted in a list of 73 people who possibly died in the fire being developed.

The death toll from last week's devastating fire in the Johannesburg inner city is currently 77, after 74 bodies were recovered from Usindiso building and three more people lost their lives in hospital.

Modiba said 31 people remain in hospital, out of the 88 who were treated at various health facilities.



The Gauteng government has a hotline to assist family members with related enquiries: 0800 203 886 or 011 355 3048.



