Joburg fire: City still investigating what caused blaze that killed 74

Alex Patrick
  • The police are still searching the building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, where 74 people died in a blaze.
  • The building belongs to the City of Johannesburg and had been hijacked.
  • The City is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials have yet to determine what caused the blaze which ripped through a hijacked building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Thursday, killing at least 74 people.

Because of the maze of erected plots in the building, many residents could not escape when the fire started on the bottom floor.

Rescue teams said most of the bodies were found piled up in front of a locked gate on the bottom floor.

At a briefing in the afternoon, the City of Johannesburg said forensic pathology laboratories had received 74 bodies.

These included 24 females, 40 males, and 10 unidentified bodies. Of these, 12 were children, with the youngest just 18 months old.

The building belongs to the City and was a women's shelter before it was leased to an NPO.

However, the building was originally opened in 1954 as the City of Johannesburg's Non-European Affairs Department head office.

It had an old courtroom on the fifth floor to prosecute those without passbooks during apartheid. 

READ | Joburg fire: Ramaphosa expresses sadness, calls on people to offer 'material help' to residents

According to city manager Floyd Brink, the City raided the building in 2019 and arrested 140 foreign nationals for illegally collecting rent from residents.

He said the case was still with the police. 

The City said it was too dangerous for them to go back after that to enforce the law. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined but residents believe a candle caused the blaze.

Brink said the City would investigate the incident and would hold a series of press briefings to communicate findings to the media.

Meanwhile, council speaker Colleen Makhubele added around 200 families lived in the building, which once housed 100 women.

The families had used the bottom and top floors, which were sparse, to build hundreds of makeshift shelters. 

More than 50 people were injured and taken to hospital for burns, smoke inhalation and wounds, especially to the feet and backs from jumping from the second or third floor.

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda told the media he understood the gravity of the situation.

He said the City had experienced a series of tragedies in the last few months, but "it ends today".

On Friday, relatives of those who died were asked to visit the Diepkloof mortuary to identify the deceased.

READ | Joburg fire: Shacks inside 80 Albert Street hampered rescue efforts, leading to high death toll

They should have their original ID, ID of the deceased or birth certificate if the deceased is a child.

If the deceased is a foreign national, a passport, asylum seeker certificate or a letter from country of origin confirming who the deceased is and to whom the remains should be handed over to is needed.

The City expects there to be a lot of inquiries in terms of families looking for loved ones and has established a help desk to coordinate the tracing of the missing.

The following helplines are available: 0800 203 886, 011 355 3048011 241 5707.


