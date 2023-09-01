Joburg fire: Dying in agony in a city-owned deathtrap

Many of the 73 people who succumbed to the smoke or flames inside the Albert Street building in the Johannesburg CBD died as they tried to escape through a locked gate on the ground floor. Firefighters found them piled on top of one another.
59m ago
Many of the 73 people who succumbed to the smoke or flames inside the Albert Street building in the Johannesburg CBD died as they tried to escape through a locked gate on the ground floor. Firefighters found them piled on top of one another.
59m ago
09 Aug
03 Aug
29 Jul
18 Jul
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE
29 Aug
21 Aug
21 Aug
17 Aug