Joburg fire: Entire families, some with up to six members, perished in the blaze

At least 74 people died and dozens others were injured in a fire at the Usindiso Building in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday morning.

Rescuers have combed the multi-storey building and it remains sealed.



The search for missing victims continued on Friday.



"I woke up to people screaming and there was smoke everywhere. Others were running to the top floors because there was no way out," says Abdul Witman, who survived the Johannesburg fire that claimed at least 74 lives.



He made it out alive by jumping from the third floor of the Usindiso Building in the Johannesburg CBD.

On Friday, Witman had the daunting task of identifying family members who were killed in the early morning hours of Thursday when the fire tore through the building.

A group of foreign nationals gathered outside the Johannesburg Medico Legal Laboratory, all waiting to identify their loved ones.



Witman lost four relatives – two nephews, his brother and his sister-in-law.

He said:

I was sleeping when I heard people shouting. When I went out, there was smoke everywhere. People were falling in front of me. I ran to the entrance but there was no way out. There were people running to the top floors. I managed to run to the third floor and jumped out of a window.

He cut his hand in the process of escaping.



Witman said his family was nowhere to be seen.

"I saw them in the morning when they were taken outside the building. I am still very confused by the incident and it has left me shattered," he said.

Ishmael Jafari spent the entire day on Thursday looking for his missing brothers and only managed to locate them on Friday morning.



"I had hoped that they managed to escape," he said.

"I can't describe how I felt when I saw them lying in the mortuary," a grief-stricken Jafari said.

"We are now making arrangements to have them taken to Diepsloot for burial."

Muhhamed Hassan, 32, was dealing with the loss of six family members.



"I lost my brother, his wife and their four kids. We saw them yesterday when they were taken out of the building. Today we are here to look for others," he said.

The Saaberie Chishty Burial Society said 80% of the people who died during the fire were believed to be Muslim.



"We are here to assist families to identify their loved ones and to get the identification process done. Our chair is currently liaising with forensic pathology officials to hear how the identification process is going," Riyaad Abrahams said.

He said they would assist families to bury their loved ones as soon as possible.

Abrahams said all Muslim victims would be buried in a mass funeral as soon as the identification process has been completed.

Families are advised to go to Diepkloof mortuary in Soweto to identify the victims.



