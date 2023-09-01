Joburg fire: Families begin grim process of identifying loved ones

The families of those who died after a fire ripped through a building in the Johannesburg CBD have gathered at the Diepkloof mortuary in Soweto to identify their loved ones.

Seventy-four people died during the blaze that gutted an illegally occupied building during the early morning hours on Thursday.

Distraught family members have been searching for their missing relatives since the fire broke out.

The government's forensic pathology services said that of the 74 people who died as a result of the blaze, only 12 bodies were identifiable.

By midday on Friday, family members had gathered at Diepkloof mortuary.

The Gauteng Department of Health said this was where the bodies would be stored.

The acting CEO of forensic pathology in Gauteng, Thembalethu Mphahlaza, briefed the media outside Forensic Pathology Services in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Friday.

Mphahlaza said 62 of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

"There were also four body parts that were discovered in the building. Those has been taken in for DNA," he added.

Mphahlaza said the DNA process was supposed to start on Thursday, but was delayed by load shedding and would only commence on Friday.



He said:

This morning, families were provided with counselling so as to prepare them for what they might see.

A candle light ceremony was also expected to take place later in the day.



Meanwhile, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to give an update on the number of victims still being treated in health facilities.

The health department said they were also engaging with the Muslim community, as there was a need for urgent burials.

On Friday, the Saaberie Chishty Burial Society said 80% of the people who died during the fire were believed to be Muslims. The society said they would assist families to identify their loved ones.



