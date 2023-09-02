Joburg fire: Families undertake the grim task of identifying their loved ones who died in blaze

The bodies of those who died in the Johannesburg fire are being identified by family members.

On Saturday, distraught families waited for private undertakers to fetch their loved ones from the Diepkloof mortuary in Soweto.

The death toll has risen to 76.

Distraught families are trickling into the Diepkloof mortuary in Soweto to identify their loved ones who perished in the fire at the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday morning.



Eleven members of one family could hardly walk on Saturday morning after identifying their two sisters who died in the fire.

One family member would only say they are from Malawi.



"We will bury them here in South Africa this afternoon because we are Muslim," the man said, weeping.

"It's them, we confirmed," he said.



News24 Belinda Pheto

James Nkosi, another Malawian citizen, had also just identified the body of his nephew, John Mariwa. He was waiting for the undertaker to fetch Mariwa's body.

Pastors from local churches were also at the mortuary offering spiritual support to grieving families.



