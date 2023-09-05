Joburg fire: Former ConCourt Judge Sisi Khampepe to lead inquiry into deadly Marshalltown blaze

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe will chair a commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown building fire.

The commission will also probe the extent of hijacked buildings in the Joburg city centre.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the commission's work will not interfere with the police investigation.

Retired Constitutional Court Judge Sisi Khampepe will chair the commission of inquiry into the Johannesburg CBD blaze that killed more than 70 people.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced on Monday that Khampepe, advocate Thulani Makhubela, and former Ekurhuleni councillor Vuyelwa Mathilda Mabena would work with Khampepe in the probe into the circumstances that led to the deadly fire.

Makhubela is a legal expert with more than 26 years of experience, including in Labour Court and CCMA matters, while Mabena is an experienced community activist and former councillor.

"The commission will investigate the prevalence of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg, what caused the deadly blaze in Marshalltown and who must shoulder the total responsibility for this tragedy," Lesufi said.

The premier said the city was plagued by a "crisis" of stolen buildings and required thorough interventions to prevent similar tragedies.

Lesufi said the commission's investigation would not interfere with the police probe into the causes of the fire.

He called on affected parties to make submissions to the commission.

"The Gauteng government seeks a comprehensive overhaul of the underlying issues that put the lives of the province's residents in danger, and the commission is the initial step in achieving this objective," he added.

The occupants of the building have since been relocated to community halls identified by the City.

The City says the building is not structurally sound and has sealed it off to prevent residents from getting back inside.



