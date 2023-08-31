1h ago

Share

Joburg fire: From apartheid pass office to shell housing shacks - What we know about 80 Albert Street

accreditation
Staff reporters
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The building in which 73 people died in a fire started out as a centre to enforce inhumane apartheid laws over the movement of black people. 
  • It was also a shelter for abused women and their children. 
  • By Thursday morning it emerged as a City-owned shell containing a shack settlement.

The site of the fire in Johannesburg, which left 73 people dead at last count on Thursday, started out as the Central Pass Office, which rigidly controlled the movement of black people in the city during the apartheid era. 

Eighty Albert Street, on the corner of Delvers Street, had many iterations and was once the Usindiso Ministries Women's Shelter. 

But when the flames and smoke swirled through the floors on Thursday morning, it was a City-owned shell containing shacks built on filthy floors with no formal services. 

The building was opened in 1954 as the "Non-European Affairs Department", and its function was to administer the tightening iron grip the apartheid government had on the way black people were allowed to move and work in Johannesburg. 

Situated near the headquarters of some of the world's biggest mining houses at the time, it exerted more and more control over black people's movements as the regime fine-tuned its increasingly inhumane apartheid laws. 

An article published on the Heritage Portal notes that the Central Pass Office "became the nerve centre for controlling the lives of black people in Johannesburg for over three decades".

LIVE | Joburg fire: Residents jumped from burning building to escape deadly blaze

When the apartheid government was voted out in 1994, the building's use changed, and it was converted into a women's hostel, then renamed the Usindiso Women's Shelter. 

It was supposed to be a place of safety for women in distress, as well as their children. 

According to a study by University of Witwatersrand student Mmathapelo Kgosiemang, the shelter's location was in an industrial area which also had "chop shops" and informal settlements in the vicinity, which made the area "abrasive" and not the healing space vulnerable women and children needed. 

READ | City of Joburg target hijacked buildings, returns 47 properties to lawful owners

While taking photographs for the purposes of the study, Kgosiemang said that residents of the neighbouring building objected to being photographed and even threatened her. 

In 2019, former mayor Mpho Phalatse - who was MMC for health at the time - announced that a clinic in the building would have to close because the building was unsafe. 

She said an assessment by the City's environmental health inspectors had found a sudden influx of informal dwellers, water seeping through the walls straight into the health facility, "vagrants" partitioning the building’s top floors, and illegal connections to the clinic’s water and electricity system. 

A survivor of Thursday's tragedy, 20-year-old Ntombizodwa Ncube told reporters she lived in a shack inside the building, confirming emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi's observation that the inside of the building resembled an informal settlement. 

None of the operators of Usindiso could immediately be contacted for comment on what had led to the closure of the shelter. The telephone numbers were discontinued, and the website no longer works.

City manager Floyd Brink said the building had been "hijacked" and that the City had done an investigation into the building.

The file was with police, he added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburggautengjohannesburghousingapartheidfires
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4244 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4056 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

3h ago

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN LIVE | Mafia state: Can SA crack organised crime and convict state capture skelms?

5h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Mafia state: Can SA crack organised crime and convict state capture skelms?
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.75
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.78
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.40
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
979.20
+0.5%
Palladium
1,233.16
+0.3%
Gold
1,946.78
+0.2%
Silver
24.62
+0.0%
Brent Crude
85.86
+0.4%
Top 40
69,391
-0.2%
All Share
75,069
-0.3%
Resource 10
57,637
+0.2%
Industrial 25
103,606
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,049
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo