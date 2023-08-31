Joburg fire: From apartheid pass office to shell housing shacks - What we know about 80 Albert Street

The building in which 73 people died in a fire started out as a centre to enforce inhumane apartheid laws over the movement of black people.

It was also a shelter for abused women and their children.

By Thursday morning it emerged as a City-owned shell containing a shack settlement.

The site of the fire in Johannesburg, which left 73 people dead at last count on Thursday, started out as the Central Pass Office, which rigidly controlled the movement of black people in the city during the apartheid era.



Eighty Albert Street, on the corner of Delvers Street, had many iterations and was once the Usindiso Ministries Women's Shelter.

But when the flames and smoke swirled through the floors on Thursday morning, it was a City-owned shell containing shacks built on filthy floors with no formal services.

The building was opened in 1954 as the "Non-European Affairs Department", and its function was to administer the tightening iron grip the apartheid government had on the way black people were allowed to move and work in Johannesburg.



Situated near the headquarters of some of the world's biggest mining houses at the time, it exerted more and more control over black people's movements as the regime fine-tuned its increasingly inhumane apartheid laws.

An article published on the Heritage Portal notes that the Central Pass Office "became the nerve centre for controlling the lives of black people in Johannesburg for over three decades".

When the apartheid government was voted out in 1994, the building's use changed, and it was converted into a women's hostel, then renamed the Usindiso Women's Shelter.

It was supposed to be a place of safety for women in distress, as well as their children.

According to a study by University of Witwatersrand student Mmathapelo Kgosiemang, the shelter's location was in an industrial area which also had "chop shops" and informal settlements in the vicinity, which made the area "abrasive" and not the healing space vulnerable women and children needed.

While taking photographs for the purposes of the study, Kgosiemang said that residents of the neighbouring building objected to being photographed and even threatened her.

In 2019, former mayor Mpho Phalatse - who was MMC for health at the time - announced that a clinic in the building would have to close because the building was unsafe.

She said an assessment by the City's environmental health inspectors had found a sudden influx of informal dwellers, water seeping through the walls straight into the health facility, "vagrants" partitioning the building’s top floors, and illegal connections to the clinic’s water and electricity system.

A survivor of Thursday's tragedy, 20-year-old Ntombizodwa Ncube told reporters she lived in a shack inside the building, confirming emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi's observation that the inside of the building resembled an informal settlement.

None of the operators of Usindiso could immediately be contacted for comment on what had led to the closure of the shelter. The telephone numbers were discontinued, and the website no longer works.

City manager Floyd Brink said the building had been "hijacked" and that the City had done an investigation into the building.

The file was with police, he added.



